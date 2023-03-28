Alexa
Yuguang Island Art Festival in southern Taiwan presents art, music, dances, fair

Festivalgoers encouraged to take free shuttle buses or walk to island

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/28 18:15
(Tainan City Government photo)

(Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Yuguang Island Art Festival (漁光島藝術節), which kicked off on Sunday (March 26), will showcase 14 art installations on the beach, music and dance performances, movies, and a fair until April 16.

The fair is open during the Tomb Sweeping Day festival and on weekends. Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) shared that the city had arranged a variety of performances on top of the art exhibition for the biennial Yuguang Island Art Festival in the hope of attracting more domestic and foreign tourists, CNA reported.

The city government said that no cars or motorcycles will be allowed to cross the Yugang Bridge and enter the venue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the festival period to avoid traffic congestion. The city government recommended that festivalgoers take free shuttle buses or walk to the island.

The shuttle bus service to the venue starts from the Anyi Parking Lot (安億停車場) and stops at Eternal Golden Fort before arriving at the venue. The services will be provided from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily during the festival, with a service every 15 minutes.

The return bus services from the venue will run from 10:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., with a service every 15 minutes.

For more information about the festival’s exhibits, maps, and activities, visit the official website.

