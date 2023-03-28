Former congressman says US needs clear, consistent messaging on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washington needs to have a clear statement and consistent messaging on Taiwan, former U.S. Congressman Robert Pittenger said in Taipei on Monday (March 27).

Talking to Taiwan News, Pittenger said, “My interest in coming to Taiwan is to have a global forum to bring nations here from all over to be better informed, to be briefed by the experts from industry, from governments, (and) from think tanks. It’s called the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum.”

Pittenger is currently the chairman of the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (PI-SF), which has hosted 24 in-person forums with over 1,700 parliamentarians and government officials from 96 countries. PI-SF’s mission is to provide expertise and collaboration among members of parliament and government officials to increase American allies' understanding of global threats from adversarial nation-states, while providing actionable solutions to counter these threats.

“We want to have one here and bring hundreds of parliamentarians from around the world to Taiwan,” Pittenger said.

When asked in what ways Taiwan and the U.S. could boost security collaboration, the former congressman mentioned supply chains. He noted that if Taiwan were to be taken over by China, it would be considered a major security threat to the U.S., due to Washington’s reliance on Taiwan-made chips.

Pittenger then said America needs to have a clear statement on Taiwan. He noted that since Biden took office, the president has made several public statements in support of Taiwan, only to have them walked back by White House officials. The former congressman said Washington needs to have clear, consistent messaging on Taiwan “so you know who you’re counting on.”

While the Taiwanese have long been aware of the dangers posed by China, Pittenger said Americans are also increasingly cognizant of the threat. “The politicians are following the people. Politicians have an innate desire to get reelected, and they do read polls. And there are polls saying that China is not a friendly competitor, it is a major adversary. The American public gets it, which is why now, U.S. politicians get it,” he said.

Pittenger said the PI-SF Taipei event dates need to be finalized and that he would meet with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Monday night to plan. He would like to hold the forum in the fall, adding "the sooner the better."