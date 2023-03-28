Taipei ranked 5th safest tourist destination in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei ranks as the fifth-safest tourist destination in the world by U.K.-based security company Get Licensed.

On February 17, the website released its list of the 100 safest destinations for a vacation in 2023. The company compiled the list based on a broad spectrum of factors such as trust in the police and rule of law, level of LGBT acceptance, impact of terrorism, rating on the Numbeo Crime Index, the national homicide rate of each country, and data from World Population Review to generate a single score.

Reykjavík, Iceland came in first place as the safest city to visit as a tourist, with a safety score of 8.87. In second place was Bern, Switzerland with 8.64, followed by Bergen, Norway with 8.35, Kyoto, Japan with 8.33, and Taipei and Singapore tied for fifth with 8.04.

Get Licensed reported that 86.61% of Taipei residents "feel safe when walking alone at night," the highest such rating in the entire study. It noted that Taipei has much to entice tourists "from an incredible food scene to some amazing attractions, such as the National Palace Museum, which houses thousands of ancient Chinese artifacts."

The portal observed that Taiwan in general is often considered "one of the friendliest and most welcoming countries in the world for foreigners."

Taipei has a homicide rate of only 0.82 out of 100,000 people. In addition, it received a score of 5.74 out of 10 for its acceptance of the LGBT community and had a low rating of 15.01 out of 100 on Numbeo's crime index. As for crime and terrorism, only 9.14% worry about being mugged or robbed, and it is rated at 0.23 out of 10 on the Global Terrorism Index score.

Taiwan's capital scored 8.02 out of 10 on the Human Freedom Index's Rule of Law, 7.83 out of 10 on the Human Freedom Index's Reliability of Police, and 8.04 out of 10 on the Global City Safety Index.