Czech Republic will stand by Taiwan based on shared values

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova on Tuesday (March 28) pledged to stand by Taiwan based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.

"I would like to assure that we are with you not only now, but will be with you also in the future, under any circumstances," Adamova expressed to Taiwan in a speech at the Legislative Yuan.

Adamova said the stories of the Czech Republic and Taiwan are "intertwined" and that “it is our responsibility to develop freedom and democracy." Although Taiwan and the Czech Republic are thousands of kilometers apart and speak different languages, it is difficult to find two countries with so many similarities that understand each other, she said.

Adamova pointed out that those who have walked the “thorny road" to freedom and democracy are the ones who truly understand the value of those ideas.

The speaker said she was honored to be able to speak at the Legislative Yuan and pointed out that this was the first time in Czech history that the Chamber of Deputies speaker came to Taiwan. The reception she received so far exceeded her expectations, she added.

Adamova is also the first female legislative speaker from a country without official diplomatic relations with Taiwan to give a speech at the Legislative Yuan, according to Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃). She is currently leading the largest Czech delegation ever around Taiwan to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation.