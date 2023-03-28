Taiwan premier offers help for reconstruction of Kyiv

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is willing to help reconstruct the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv into a smart city after the war, Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said Tuesday (March 28).

Chen was speaking at the opening of the Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei City, where a total of 1,500 guests from 115 cities in 42 countries were represented in Taipei on March 28-31 and in Kaohsiung on March 30-April 1.

Kyiv was one of the cities present at the summit, in which Chen noted that Taiwan could be of assistance in the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities after the Russian missile attacks, CNA reported.

The premier emphasized how governments since 2017 had proposed solutions to problems of urbanization, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture to help establish the smart city concept and give the economy a new impetus.

A key element of the project was the government’s timetable to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, with the Legislative Yuan approving writing it into law last January. Taiwan could share its experience with smart city transformation not just with other Asian countries and cities but across the world, the premier said.