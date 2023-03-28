Free shuttle bus service for beach festival in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taitung County Tourism Department on Tuesday (March 28) released information about free shuttle buses to and from Shanyuan Bay in Beinan Township, the venue of the 2023 Taitung East Wave Festival from April 1-5.

According to the department’s press release, no vehicles except working vehicles and scooters will be allowed to enter Shanyuan Bay and parking is not allowed along coastal Provincial Highway 11 during the five-day festival period to avoid traffic congestion.

The department encouraged beachgoers to take shuttle buses to and from the venue, and the services will be provided on April 1 – 4. The department said drivers should park their cars along Mahengheng Boulevard (馬亨亨大道) in Taitung City, and then walk to the shuttle bus stop at the intersection of Mahengheng Boulevard and Shengli Street (勝利街).

The shuttle bus services to the venue will be provided from 1 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., with a service about every 10 – 20 minutes and a stop at Ita Taiwan Indigenous Cultural Resort in front of Taitung Forest Park.

The return bus services from the venue will run from 1:30 p.m. to midnight or until all visitors leave the venue. The bus will start from the venue and stop at Ita Taiwan Indigenous Cultural Resort before arriving at the intersection of Mahengheng Boulevard and Shengli Street.

The release also lists information about taxi and public bus services.



(Taitung County Government photos)



(Taitung County Government image)