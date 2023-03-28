Influencer Marketing Platform Market Size And Opportunities for New Players, Forecast 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Influencer Marketing Platform Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Global influencer marketing platform market was valued at US$ 10.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 118.0 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 30.81% during the forecast period 2023–2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The key players in the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market are Activate, Brandwatch, CreatorIQ, Grin, and Impact Tech, Inc. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Activate

Affable Technologies, Inc

Anymindgroup (CastingAsia, Moindy)

AspireIQ

BrandBassador

Brandwatch

BuzZoole

ChtrBox

CollabAsia

CreatorIQ

FYI (For Your Influence)

Grin

Impact Tech, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market:

By Component:

Software

Services Consulting Deployment & Integration Maintenance and Support Outsourced (Managed)



By Function (Module):

Search, Discovery & Onboarding

Campaign Management

Influencer Relationship Management

Risk & Compliance

Contract & Pay Management

Analytics & Reporting

Others (Process Automation & Optimization)

By Subscription Plan:

Basic

Pro

Enterprise

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Small & Micro Enterprises

By Industry:

Retail & E-commerce

Consumer Goods & Services Fashion & Apparel Electronics Sports & Wellness Food & Beverages Others

Healthcare

Banking

Education

Hospitality

Travel

Entertainment & Media (Gaming)

Others (payments, ticketing)

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia Bahrain UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



