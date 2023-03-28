Taiwan Civic Code amendment to ban parental 'physical, mental violence'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Children and youth welfare organizations have applauded the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) announcement that it will amend the Civic Code to prohibit parents’ “physical and mental violence” against their children.

Currently, Article 1085 of the Civic Code reads, “Parents may, within the limit of necessity, inflict punishment upon their children.” The article will be amended to “Parents may not inflict physical and mental violence upon their children,” making both physical punishments and psychological humiliation illegal.

The move garnered approval from organizations including the Taiwan Alliance for Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare (Youth Rights), Children’s Rights Alliance Taiwan (CRAT), Association of Parent Participating Education in Taiwan (Parent Participating Education), Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF), Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, and Humanistic Education Foundation. However, the groups called for the government to provide ample resources to help parents find appropriate parenting and communication methods.

Liberty Times reported that Youth Rights and CRAT Chair Lin Yue-chin (林月琴) said during a press conference that over 60 countries in the world, including Japan and South Korea, have removed “punishment” from their laws. She praised the government for showing its concern for the issue and actively amending the Civic Code, adding that she hoped the move will help reduce child abuse in the name of parenting.

Parent Participating Education Chair Min Po-ling (閔柏陵) was cited as saying that parents face stress in parenting when the social environment is not friendly towards children or demands that parents inflict punishment, as they are made to worry that they are being irresponsible. By amending the law and having the government raise awareness, the inappropriate culture can be corrected.

Meanwhile, CWLF Spokesperson Lee Hung-wen (李宏文) was cited by UDN as saying parents should not worry about being stripped of their right to punish their children, because the government should provide guidance as well as social and educational support. He added that in addition to amending the law, the government should also set up supporting measures such as working with civil groups and local familial education centers to reinforce parental and positive education and providing diverse child care services.