The Paraguayan government reaffirms its strong ties of friendship with Taiwan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay informed the community through a public statement that the Government of the Republic of Paraguay reiterates its ties of friendship and cooperation with the Republic of China (Taiwan), founded on democratic ideals and the desire to continue working together for the progress and well-being of both peoples.

We share with Taiwan the same civic values and democratic principles, referring to the observance of the rule of law, respect for human rights, the sovereignty and independence of peoples, as well as the importance of education as the main source of progress and well-being. We believe that only freedom and the rule of law, both implemented in an unrestricted way, can guarantee justice and the well-being of our peoples.

To analyze the foreign policy with the Republic of China (Taiwan), four positive aspects underpin our successful bilateral relationship:

1. Political and international context

2. Trade and exchange of goods and investment

3. Technical and financial assistance

4. Cultural and educational cooperation

No partial examination of only one of these elements can be valid, since all the elements are of the utmost importance and interconnected, involving numerous actors. When issuing opinions on this subject, it must be based on a deep analysis of these four aspects.

For more than 65 years, Paraguay and Taiwan have built an alliance for progress, based on a cooperative relationship that seeks the well-being of both parties.

At this difficult time in history, we believe that our respective democracies need international support, and the best support comes from countries with the same ideals and goals. This creates the fundamental essence of firm and solid official relations between Paraguay and Taiwan.