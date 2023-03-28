Fiji allows Taiwan representative office to restore previous name

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a five-year hiatus, Fiji has allowed Taiwan to use its official country name in the title of its representative office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (March 28).

In addition, the ministry said diplomatic privileges under Fiji's Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities Act 1971 would also be restored to the mission.

In 2018, facing Chinese pressure, the government of the Pacific island nation forced the office to change its name from “Trade Mission of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Republic of Fiji” to “Taipei Trade Office in Fiji,” the Liberty Times reported.

After a change of government following elections late last year, the new cabinet expressed respect for Taiwan’s contributions to the development of fisheries, agriculture, education, healthcare, and personnel training, and decided to allow the return of the previous name for the representative office.

The People's Alliance Party, the National Federation Party, and the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) formed a coalition government with Sitiveni Rabuka from the People's Alliance serving as prime minister.

After a discussion over the matter was held by a cabinet meeting, the Rabuka government decided to revoke the decision made by the previous administration under former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and restore the name of the representative office and its diplomatic privileges.

MOFA expressed approval and gratitude for Fiji’s decision, adding it would continue to deepen cooperation and protect the development of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Over the weekend, Honduras broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan after more than 80 years to recognize China, leaving Taipei with only 13 diplomatic allies, most of them small nations in the Caribbean and the Pacific.