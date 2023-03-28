Endpoint Detection and Response Market |(CAGR) of 25.3%| is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Endpoint Detection and Response industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.
The global endpoint detection and response market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global endpoint detection and response market size is estimated to reach US$ 14.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Endpoint detection and response offer a variety of benefits such as the capability to detect dangers in real time and allow a violation to stop instantly. Moreover, EDR tools help to interpret data to determine threat patterns, automatically react to threats to terminate or control them and inform security personnel.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increase in the use of BYOD drives the overall market growth.
The rise in the adoption of remote working and the increase in the number of connected devices propel the growth of the overall market.
The increase in the need for advanced technology and the increase in demand for high security in healthcare and life sciences companies are anticipated to drive the overall market expansion.
Lack of awareness about cyber-attacks and the high price of innovations and budget constraints hinder the overall market growth.
Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 had a positive influence on the overall market expansion. However, the pandemic has initiated social stress and directed economic disorders around the world. Post-COVID-19, companies are concentrating on emerging technologies, like automation, AI-powered solutions, computing technology, and cloud-based endpoint detection and response around industries like healthcare, BFSI, government, and others to execute the contactless operation, securely and safely, which makes the demand for EDR solution and drive the overall market growth.
Regional Analysis
North America had the highest market share in 2021. The growing adoption of endpoint detection and response in forensics, government, and banking & finance for security objectives to enhance businesses and customer experience is anticipated to drive the overall market expansion.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global endpoint detection and response market are:
Trend Micro Incorporated
Symantec Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
McAfee
Intel Corporation
Palo Alto Networks
RSA Security
Carbon Black
Cisco Systems
Crowdstrike
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global endpoint detection and response market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Enforcement Point, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Component
Solution
Services
Segmentation on the basis of Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud
Segmentation on the basis of Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Segmentation on the basis of Enforcement Point
Workstations
Mobile devices
Servers
Point of sale terminals
Segmentation on the basis of Industry Vertical
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government and Public Sector
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
The global Endpoint Detection and Response market report provides insights on the below pointers :
? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players
? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Endpoint Detection and Response market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.
? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Endpoint Detection and Response
? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Endpoint Detection and Response, cost analysis of Endpoint Detection and Response
Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:
What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?
What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?
Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?
What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?
Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?
What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?
What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?
What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?
What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?
Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.
