Endpoint Detection and Response Market |(CAGR) of 25.3%| is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031

The global endpoint detection and response market size was analyzed by Report Ocean, covering market research across multiple countries. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals using various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth.

The global endpoint detection and response market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global endpoint detection and response market size is estimated to reach US$ 14.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Endpoint detection and response offer a variety of benefits such as the capability to detect dangers in real time and allow a violation to stop instantly. Moreover, EDR tools help to interpret data to determine threat patterns, automatically react to threats to terminate or control them and inform security personnel.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increase in the use of BYOD drives the overall market growth.

The rise in the adoption of remote working and the increase in the number of connected devices propel the growth of the overall market.

The increase in the need for advanced technology and the increase in demand for high security in healthcare and life sciences companies are anticipated to drive the overall market expansion.

Lack of awareness about cyber-attacks and the high price of innovations and budget constraints hinder the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a positive influence on the overall market expansion. However, the pandemic has initiated social stress and directed economic disorders around the world. Post-COVID-19, companies are concentrating on emerging technologies, like automation, AI-powered solutions, computing technology, and cloud-based endpoint detection and response around industries like healthcare, BFSI, government, and others to execute the contactless operation, securely and safely, which makes the demand for EDR solution and drive the overall market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America had the highest market share in 2021. The growing adoption of endpoint detection and response in forensics, government, and banking & finance for security objectives to enhance businesses and customer experience is anticipated to drive the overall market expansion.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global endpoint detection and response market are:

Trend Micro Incorporated

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

McAfee

Intel Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

RSA Security

Carbon Black

Cisco Systems

Crowdstrike

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global endpoint detection and response market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Enforcement Point, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Component

Solution

Services

Segmentation on the basis of Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis of Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation on the basis of Enforcement Point

Workstations

Mobile devices

Servers

Point of sale terminals

Segmentation on the basis of Industry Vertical

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The global Endpoint Detection and Response market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Endpoint Detection and Response market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Endpoint Detection and Response

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Endpoint Detection and Response, cost analysis of Endpoint Detection and Response

