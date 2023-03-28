Electric Power Steering Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2023-2031 | DENSO CORPORATION, HELLA GmbH, robert bosch

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Electric Power Steering industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global electric power steering sensor market size was US$ 14.6 billion in 2021. The global electric power steering sensor market size is estimated to reach US$ 26.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Electric power steering sensors command helps the steering function with the help of an intelligent electric motor. The control unit inside the EPS estimates the perfect steering support based on the steering signal from torque sensors and provides the data to the electric motor to deliver the necessary assistance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing amount of vehicle manufacturing and the rising number of accidents have created a need to increase the adoption of EPS sensors in vehicles driving the overall market expansion.

Driving enthusiasts to feel the lack of steering feel and driving experience on EPS. These factors are expected to drive the overall market expansion.

Increasing penetration of electric power steering systems in commercial and passenger vehicles along with the rising need for electric and automatic vehicles is expected to drive the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the overall market expansion. The global decline in the automotive sector has had a significant influence on the EPS sensor market as a result of COVID-19. Throughout that time, there was an exponential drop in overall car sales. It thus impacted OEM producers, like players that create vehicle and sensor parts.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth of the overall market. Due to China’s rank as the world’s biggest auto manufacturer, South Korea’s and Japan’s positions as the largest auto exporters, large-scale manufacturing, and substantial acquisitions in the latest vehicle technologies in the region. Thus, driving the growth of the market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global electric power steering sensor market are:

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

sensata technologie

TT Electronics

DENSO CORPORATION

HELLA GmbH

robert bosch

continental ag

Infineon Technology

Valeo SA

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global electric power steering sensor market segmentation focuses on Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Speed Sensor

Steering Torque Sensor

Steering Wheel Position Sensor

Segmentation on the basis of Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle (LCV, HCV).

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

