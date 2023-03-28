Agricultural Robots Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2023 to 2031

According to a recent market research report by Report Ocean, the Agricultural Robots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.50% from 2022 to 2030, reaching USD 17.98 Billion by 2030. The market was valued at USD 4.12 Billion in 2021, reflecting the strong demand for automation technologies in the agriculture industry.

Agricultural robots, also known as agribots, are advanced machines designed to perform various farming tasks such as planting, irrigation, harvesting, and soil analysis. These robots are equipped with sensors, cameras, and other technologies that enable them to operate autonomously, reducing the need for manual labor and improving efficiency in the agricultural sector.

The growing demand for food and increasing population have put pressure on the agriculture industry to improve yields and reduce costs. This has led to the adoption of agricultural robots, which offer several benefits such as increased productivity, reduced labor costs, and improved crop quality. Additionally, the adoption of precision agriculture practices has further fueled the demand for agricultural robots as they enable farmers to optimize inputs and reduce waste.

In conclusion, the Agricultural Robots Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the increasing investment in automation technologies in the agriculture industry. As the demand for food continues to rise, the adoption of agricultural robots will become increasingly crucial for improving yields, reducing costs, and ensuring sustainable agriculture practices.

Agricultural robots are gaining traction among the farmers, owing to the need for producing food products effectively & ensuring sustainability. These robots are deployed to speed the farming processes with minimal human interventions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deere & Company

Trimble

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction

DJI

Boumatic

Lely

DeLaval

Topon

AgEagle Aerial Systems

YANMAR CO.

Deepfield Robotics

ecoRoborix

Harvest Automation

Nao Technologies

ROBOTICS PLUS

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

KUBOTA Corporation

HARVEST CROO

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Abundant Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

Iron Ox

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Ag Leader Technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

UAVs

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Others

By Farming Environment

Outdoor

Indoor

By Application

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy & Livestock Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Inventory Management

Others

By Farm Produce

Fruits and Vegetables

Field Crops

Livestock

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Robots Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

