Molecular FISH Testing Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Molecular FISH Testing industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Molecular FISH Testing industry.

The global molecular FISH testing market held a market value of USD 609.6Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 978.6 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

Molecular FISH testing or Fluorescence in situ hybridization is a technique used in the laboratory for the detection and location of a particular DNA sequence on a chromosome. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities & cancers and the growing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics. Furthermore, the high cost of probes and risk of contamination is estimated to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers

The prevalence of cancer, as well as genomic abnormalities, is increasing rapidly. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancers were expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2020. As per the same source, about 606,520 people were estimated to die suffering from the disease. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as of October 2020, in the United States, one out of every 33 babies is affected by a birth defect. Therefore, the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers is anticipated to boost market growth.

Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics

Molecular based cytogenetics consists of all aspects of chromosome biology and the application of molecular cytogenetic techniques in all fields of medicine and biology, including functional and structural organization of the nucleus & chromosome, evolution & expression, genome variation, and chromosome abnormalities, among others. Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics includes the rising adoption of molecular FISH testing, hence fueling the market growth.?

Segments Overview:

The global molecular FISH testing market is segmented into technology, probe type, cellular stains, application, and end-user.

By Technology,

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Immuno FISH

Cryo FISH

Other FISH

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

The Cryo FISH segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 28% owing to its high preference over other technologies. In addition, the Q FISH segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of about 8.6% during the forecast period.

By Probe Type,

Locus Specific

Centromeric Repeats

Whole Chromosome

The whole chromosome segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for whole chromosome FISH testing. The centromeric repeats segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the projected period.

By Cellular Stains,

DAPI (4,6 diamidino 2 phenylindole)

Acridine Orange

Others

The acridine orange segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of about USD 141 million by 2027 owing to increasing usage for molecular FISH testing as compared to other cellular stains.

By Application

Cancer Research

o Lung

o Breast

o Bladder

o Hematological

o Gastric

o Prostrate

o Cervical

o Other

Genetic Diseases

Other

The cancer research segment held the largest market share of around 50% owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and growing research activities for the development of better diagnostic and treatment options for cancer. Within the cancer research segment, the prostate cancer segment witnessed a growth rate of more than 9% owing to rising incidences of prostate cancer. Furthermore, the genetic diseases segment is anticipated to hit a market value of USD 238.3 million by 2024 due to the growing number of genetic disorders cases globally.

By End-User

Research

Clinical

Companion diagnostics

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

The clinical segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing usage of molecular FISH testing for clinical applications. The companion diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global molecular FISH testing market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing focus on the development of personalized medicine for diseases such as genetic disorders and cancer.

The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share due to increasing research activities in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 9%. The Middle East & Africa and South America region are also expected to grow at significant rates.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global molecular FISH testing market include Oxford Gene Technologies, Life Science Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Corporation, Biosearch Technologies Inc., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Intertek Group plc, Abbott Laboratories, Creative Biolabs, Inc, ARUP Laboratories, Cepheid, MedGenome, GeneDx, and Gene Technologies, among others.

The cumulative market share of the seven major players is near about 70%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, OGT announced the expansion of support activities in collaboration with CytoCell University. This initiative partner with scientists for providing expert and innovative training on the fundamentals of FISH.

The global Molecular FISH Testing market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Molecular FISH Testing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com