Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Global Trend, Key Findings, Prominent Players and Forecast 2031

The global contraceptives market size was US$ 28,032.4 million in 2021. The global contraceptives market size is estimated to reach US$ 49,409.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Contraception is a process of preventing pregnancy by drugs or a device. It is also called birth control and fertility control. The devices or drugs utilized in contraception interrupt the usual method of sperm-ovum fertilization to stop pregnancy.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The increase in focus on the demand for family planning and preventing unintentional pregnancy drives the overall market expansion.

– The rise in the use of contraception in young women and an increase in higher educational achievement drive the overall market expansion.

– Health problems associated with teenage pregnancies, a rise in awareness of current contraception, and an increase in the usage of oral pills drive the overall market expansion.

– The increased absorption rate, increase in participation of reproductive women in the workforce, and increased awareness about contraceptive products among the population propel the expansion of the overall market.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the overall market expansion. Due to the lockdown bar in the countries and delays in the production and manufacturing of contraceptive drugs, and devices utilized in specialty clinics and households. Thus, hindering the overall market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America recorded the highest share of the overall market in 2020. This market is anticipated to hold its lead during the analysis period owing to a rise in awareness among the population, an increase in the use of modern contraceptives, and an increase in the majority of sexually transferred diseases like HIV/AIDS.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global contraceptives market are:

– Mayer Laboratorie

– Veru

– The Cooper Companies

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

– Church & Dwight

– Bayer AG

– Ansell

– Pfizer

– Merck & Co

– Abbvie

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global contraceptives market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Age Group, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

– Drugs

– Devices

Segmentation on the basis of Age Group

– 15-44 Years

– Above 44 Years

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

– Households

– Clinics

– Hospitals

Segmentation on the basis of Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Eastern Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The global Contraceptives market report provides insights on the below pointers :

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Contraceptives market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Contraceptives

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Contraceptives, cost analysis of Contraceptives

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

