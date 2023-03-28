North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Size Industry, Share, Price Trends & Report 2023 – 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood industry.

The North American stem cell umbilical cord blood market held a market value of USD 1,356.3 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,828.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The blood left in the umbilical cord after birth is the cord blood. This blood contains stem cells that have exceptional abilities to grow into different types of cells, such as blood cells, bone marrow cells, and brain cells, among others. These can be used for the treatment of many chronic diseases. The increasing demand for genetic testing, fertility, and reproduction-assisted services is likely to boost market growth. Moreover, rising spending capacity and suitable payment plans are expected to drive market growth. In October 2020, the National Center for Biotechnology Information published a study, where a 72-year-old critically ill COVID-19 patient was administered 5-time intravenous infusions of umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (UCB-MSCs). It was found that UCB-MSC therapy might have a certain positive effect in the treatment of critically COVID-19 patients, by delaying the deterioration of the disease and improving renal and respiratory function. Such studies led to the initiation of various researches, hence positively impacting the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for genetic testing, fertility, and reproduction assisted services

Infertility coupled with genetic issues and other reproduction-related issues creates a vast impact on the psychosocial wellbeing of the affected people, hence leading to poor life quality. According to an MDPI report published in June 2021, approximately 15% of people globally are affected by infertility issues. Around 80% of these couples are helped by the assisted reproduction technology (ART) to conceive. However, some couples cannot conceive even after ART. To help these couples, stem cells are emerging as promising alternative therapeutics in translational research of regenerative medicine. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth.

Rising spending capacity and suitable payment plans

The disposable income of people is rising; hence they are adopting expensive services such as umbilical cord blood storage, which is boosting the market growth. According to Trading Economics, as of May 2021, the personal disposable income in the U.S. was USD 17,955.40. Furthermore, market players are also coming up with suitable payment plans, which are increasing the demand in the market, hence fuelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market is segmented into storage services, therapeutics, and application.

By Storage Services

• Private Cord Blood Banks

• Public Cord Blood Banks

• Hybrid Cord Blood Banks

The private cord blood banks segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high preference towards private cord blood banks for storing umbilical cord blood. The hybrid cord blood banks segment is estimated to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period.

By Therapeutics

• Cancer

• Diabetes

• Blood Diseases

• Immune Disorders

• Metabolic Disorders

• Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome

• Other Disease

The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share due to increasing research activities for using umbilical cord blood for the treatment of diabetes. The cancer segment is expected to show significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for better treatment options.

By Application

• Transplant Medicine

• Regenerative Medicine

The regenerative medicine segment is likely to account for the largest market share owing to the growing applications of umbilical cord blood for regenerative medicinal purposes. Also, the transplant medicine segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the North American Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. region accounted for the largest market share owing to the presence of major key players in the country. The market in Canada and Mexico is expected to grow at significant growth rates owing to the rising adoption of stem cell umbilical cord blood storage services in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market include Advanced Cell Technology, Americord Registry Esperite, Athersys, California Stem Cell, CBR Systems, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cord Blood America, Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, Cryoviva India, Sangamo Therapeutics, Esperite, Excell Thera, Gamida Cell, Geron Corporation, LifeCellInternational, Medipost, Magenta Therapeutics, Mesoblast Limited, Neostem, Cryo-Save, Opexa Therapeutics, Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Smart Cells International Ltd., Tacitus, SinoBiological, Stem cell Technologies, Teva Pharmaceuticals, ViaCord, Vita34 AG, NextGen, CSG-BIO, Fate Therapeutics, Inc., and Celaid Therapeutics Inc., among others.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Americord strengthened its medical and scientific advisory board by adding multiple industry experts in a strategic push for expanding its ongoing research and development efforts.

The North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

