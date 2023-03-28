Popcorn Market is Anticipated to Grow Witnessing a Steady CAGR during the Forecast 2023-2031 | Conagra Brands, The Hain Celestial Group, Quinn Foods

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Popcorn industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global popcorn market size was US$ 10,391.4 million in 2021. The global popcorn market size is estimated to reach US$ 16,539.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Popcorn is the most famous snack that slips into the category of instant, healthy, and convenient food. It is made by heating the corn kernels in a pot, kettle, or stovetop by including butter or vegetable oil.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growing disposable income, desire to live a healthy life, and shift in lifestyles, drive the expansion of the overall market.

– The emergence of microwave popcorn is the primary factor that drives the overall market expansion.

– The increasing need for popcorn as an on-the-go snack and its availability in a vast variety of flavors drive the overall market expansion.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the overall market expansion. The pandemic resulted in the implementation of lockdown rules worldwide and public and commercial spaces like fairs, movie theatres, and carnivals was limited to the remaining operative. This leads to huge failures in the overall market growth. However, the need for microwave popcorn was raised during COVID-19. People noticed popcorn as a type of convenience food during the lockdown and increased holiday hours at home.

Regional Analysis

North America has recorded a dominant market share in the overall market. Higher corn production in the states of the U.S. and high disposable income, Availability of raw materials, and the popularity of eating popcorn as snacks in sports events, theaters, and public places are the primary factors driving the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global popcorn market are:

– Eagle Family Foods

– Intersnack Group

– Conagra Brands

– The Hain Celestial Group

– Quinn Foods

– Weaver Popcorn Company

– The Hershey Company

– Snyder’s-Lance

– Pepsico

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global popcorn market segmentation focuses on End User, Type, Shape, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of End User

– Household

– Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of Type

– Microwave

– Ready To Eat

Segmentation on the basis of Shape

– Butterfly

– Mushroom

Segmentation on the basis of Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Eastern Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The global Popcorn market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Popcorn market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Popcorn

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Popcorn, cost analysis of Popcorn

