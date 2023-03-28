Acetonitrile Market Size Driver, Trends, Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Acetonitrile industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Acetonitrile industry.

The global acetonitrile market held a market value of USD 327.1 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 428.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. The market volume in 2020 was around 119,232.9 tons.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS120

Acetonitrile is a chemical compound having a formula of CH3CN. It is also known as methyl cyanide (MeCN) and is the simplest organic nitrile in liquid and colorless form. It is a byproduct of acrylonitrile. The market is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry due to its drug recrystallization, high consumption in the production of epoxy hardeners & agrochemicals, and extensive adoption as an organic solvent in HPLC applications.

The market is expected to be negatively hampered owing to the availability of substitutes, such as Prionil, and health concerns related to acetonitrile & its products. Like many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the acetonitrile market adversely owing to supply chain disruptions.

Growth Influencers:

Rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry due to its drug recrystallization

Acetonitrile is one of the key solvents used in the pharmaceutical industry. It has major applications in the production of antibiotics and insulin. Antibiotics include cephalosporins. It is also used as a mobile phase in high-performance liquid chromatography, which also has various applications in the separation of chiral systems in the pharmaceutical industry. In pharmaceutical process development, acetonitriles are used as predictive tools for preliminary screening of solvent systems for reducing costly and time-consuming experimental screening studies. These applications are increasing the demand for acetonitrile from the pharmaceutical industry, hence fueling market growth.

Extensive adoption as an organic solvent in HPLC applications

Acetonitrile is very commonly used as an organic modifier in reversed-phase chromatography. Furthermore, it has a lower UV cut-off, as compared to other solvents, which is also expected to boost the market growth. Also, it has low viscosity and hence can generate comparatively lower back pressures across the LC column. All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of organic solvents in HPLC applications, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global acetonitrile market is segmented into type, grade (purity), application, and end-user.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS120

By Type,

• Derivative

• Solvent

The solvent segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is set to cross USD 270 million by 2027. This is owing to its high adoption as a solvent in many industries, such as pharmaceuticals. The derivative segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By Grade (Purity),

• 99.99%

• 99.90%

• 99.80%

• 99.50%

• Others

The 99.50% grade segment is expected to cross a market volume of 26,000 tons by 2024 and hit 30,000 tons by 2027. The 99.99% grade segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate by 6.3% during the forecast period.

By Application,

• Laboratory

o DNA and RNA Synthesis

o Extraction

o High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Solvents

o Organic Synthesis

• Agricultural Chemical

• Pharmaceutical

o Synthetic medicines

– Insulin

– Antibiotics

– Vitamins

o Extraction Solvent

• Specialty Chemicals

• Others

The pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.3% owing to the rising demand for acetonitrile in pharmaceutical industries for drug crystallization. The specialty chemicals segment is anticipated to cross a market volume of 23,000 tons by 2025 and the laboratory segment is expected to hold a market share of 25.5%.

By End-User,

• Agricultural Industry

• Analytical Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

The pharmaceutical industry is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for acetonitriles in the industry in the production of antibiotics, among other drugs.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS120

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Acetonitrile market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North American region experienced a market volume of about 22,200.6 tons in 2020. The presence of a well-established pharmaceutical and analytical industry in the region is expected to contribute to the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.2% owing to the high demand for acetonitrile for R&D activities in the region for the production of medicines as well as pesticides. The European region is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Acetonitrile market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Biosolve Chimie, Concord Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Connect Chemicals GmbH, AnQore, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Honeywell Research Chemicals, Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd., Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc., Pharmco-Aaper, Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd., Robinson Brothers, Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited, Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd., Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd, Tedia Company, Inc., and Unigel, among others.

The approximate market share of the five major players is close to 69%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Asahi Kasei opened its medical bioprocess subsidiary in China, hence expanding its market presence in the country.

The global Acetonitrile market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Acetonitrile market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS120

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com