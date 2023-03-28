Post-harvest Treatment Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031

Post-harvest treatment is a critical aspect of the agriculture industry that involves the handling, processing, and storage of agricultural products after they are harvested. The post-harvest treatment market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for high-quality and safe food products. The global post-harvest treatment market size stood at USD 1.90 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 3.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0%.

Report Ocean, a leading market research firm, has provided a comprehensive analysis of the post-harvest treatment market, covering business solutions, advancements, applications, benefits, and operations. This market research study offers a thorough evaluation of the significant business producers, opportunities, difficulties, and worldwide suppliers, as well as a close investigation of risks and access restrictions.

Additionally, it provides a competitive analysis of the most recent technological advancements, innovations, future market potential, industry share, sales generation, funding analysis, and overall business environment. The report offers insights into the industry’s key drivers, challenges, and opportunities, as well as the latest trends shaping the market.

The growth of the post-harvest treatment market is attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for food safety and quality, advancements in technology, and the need for sustainable agricultural practices. Post-harvest treatment technologies have various benefits, including the preservation of food quality and the reduction of post-harvest losses.

The market for post-harvest treatment is segmented based on treatment type, application, and region. The treatment types include chemical, physical, and biological treatments, while the applications include fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, and others. The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

In conclusion, the post-harvest treatment market is a critical aspect of the agriculture industry, enabling farmers to preserve the quality and safety of their agricultural products after harvesting. With the industry’s projected growth, businesses and farmers can expect more opportunities to leverage advancements in post-harvest treatment technologies to improve their operations and increase profitability while ensuring the safety and quality of their products.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deco

JBT

Pace International LLC

Xeda International France

Agrofresh

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Bayer

Citrosol

Fomesa Fruitech

Future Bioscience

Corteva Agriscience

BASF

Sensitech Inc

Janssen PMP

Colin Campbell Pty Ltd

Valent Biosciences

RPM International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Coatings

Cleaners

Fungicides

Ethylene Blockers

Sanitizers

Sprout Inhibitor

By Crop Type

Fruits

Vegetables

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Post-harvest Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

