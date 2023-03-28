Extended Warranty Market Statistics and Industry Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Study and Analysis Report 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Extended Warranty industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global extended warranty market size was US$ 122.8 billion in 2021. The global extended warranty market size is estimated to reach US$ 258.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An extended warranty is a sort of warranty that extends beyond the manufacturer’s guarantee to cover the repair and maintenance of a product. It’s more of a service contract than a warranty because it is optional coverage for service-related claims acquired by the buyer. Like expressed warranties, extended warranties have terms and conditions, and coverage can be denied if the buyer breaches the agreement.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the adoption of computers, smartphones, home appliances, and other similar products drives the overall market expansion.

– These items usually come with a bulky price tag at the time of purchase. Thus, to maintain the safety of their electronic products post-expiry of the sellers’ warranty, clients largely purchase expanded warranties driving the overall market expansion.

– The rise in awareness concerning the expanded warranty guidelines among customers is propelling the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the overall market expansion. With varying tendencies and buying conduct, companies are focused on improving virtual shopping to deliver an integrated physical experience during the pandemic. Clients are requiring advanced warranty share techniques, numerous extended warranty range options, and self-service videos through online mediums. However, the increase in need and shift in choice drive the overall market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the highest growth in 2021. This is due to the restricted economic danger of car breakdowns, clients take protection through vast warranties, which drive the overall market expansion. Also, in Canada, recent automobiles have a minimum of five years of warranty from vendors, which further promotes clients to buy an extended warranty from identical vehicle dealers in the nation.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global extended warranty market are:

– SquareTrade

– Edel Assurance

– Endurance Warranty Services

– CARCHEX

– CarShield

– AmTrust Financial

– American International Group

– ASSURANT

– Asurion

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global extended warranty market segmentation focuses on Distribution Channel, Coverage, Application, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

– Manufacturers

– Retailers

– Others

Segmentation on the basis of Coverage

– Standard Protection Plan

– Accidental Protection Plan

Segmentation on the basis of Application

– Automobiles

– Consumer Electronics

– Home Appliances

– Mobile Devices and PCs

– Others

Segmentation on the basis of End User

– Individuals

– Business

Segmentation on the basis of Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Eastern Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

The global Extended Warranty market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Extended Warranty market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Extended Warranty

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Extended Warranty, cost analysis of Extended Warranty

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

