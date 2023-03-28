Pain Management Drugs Market Size Driver, Trends, Applications & Business Strategy Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Pain Management Drugs industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Pain Management Drugs industry.

The global Pain Management Drugs market was valued at USD 71,238.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 99,943.3 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.92% over the projected period.

The pain management drugs market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in number of cases of chronic disorders coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide. Furthermore, growing number of surgical procedures and the increasing geriatric population are also estimated to fuel the market growth. However, the availability of alternatives such as pain reliever devices are expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Rise in number of cases of chronic disorders

Increasing incidence rate of chronic disorders is expected to boost the demand for pain management drugs for the treatment of pain associated with these disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of December 2021, in the United States, 6 out of 10 adults suffer from a chronic disease and 4 out of 10 adults suffer from 2 diseases or more. These diseases include cancer, heart diseases, stroke, chronic lung disease, diabetes, Alzheimer?s disease, and chronic kidney disease. Most or all of these diseases are associated with pain. Hence the rise in the number of cases of chronic disorders are expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Pain Management Drugs market is segmented the drug class, indication, pain type, drug type, and distribution channel.

By Drug Class,

? NSAIDS

? Anesthetics

? Anticonvulsants

? Anti-Migraine Agents

? Antidepressants

? Opioids

? Nonnarcotic Analgesics

The opioids segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 31.9% owing to their increasing demand for relieving pain associated with major chronic disorders. The anesthetics segments is expected to surpass a market value of USD 9,000 million by 2026 and USD 11,764 million by 2030, owing to its high usage in surgeries.

By Indication,

? Arthritic Pain

? Neuropathic Pain

? Cancer Pain

? Chronic Back Pain

? Postoperative Pain

? Migraine

? Fibromyalgia

? Bone fracture

? Muscle sprain

? Acute appendicitis

? Others

The neuropathic pain segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of more than 15% owing to rising cases of neuropathic pain. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in March 2019, the prevalence of neuropathic pain in general population ranges between 3% to 17%. Moreover, the market size for acute appendicitis segment is estimated to hot USD 3,598.0 million by 2030 owing to the increasing prevalence of acute appendicitis.

By Pain Type,

? Chronic Pain

? Acute Pain

The acute pain segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high popularity of acute pain management drugs globally and easy availability of these drugs through OTC distribution channels.

By Drug Type,

? Generics

? Branded

The branded segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of around 4.1% over the projected period owing to the increasing popularity of branded drugs in the developed as well as developing economics.

By Distribution Channel,

? Hospitals

? Pharmacy Retail Stores

? Online

The online segment?s market size is estimated to account for 34% of the hospital segment?s market size in 2021 and this share is expected to reach 37% by 2030. This is owing to the increasing number of e-pharmacy websites.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Pain Management Drugs market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 50% owing to the growing patient pool, rising geriatric population, and favourable regulatory scenario. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of August 2021, around 15.2 million people in the U.S., i.e. 1 in 6 or 16.5% of the population are aged 55 years and above.

Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 5.33% during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and growing R&D investments. Furthermore, the presence of various generic players of pain management drugs in the region is also likely to contribute to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Pain Management Drugs market include Abbott Laboratories, Allergen Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly & Company, Endo Health Solutions, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Sorrento Therapeutics, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Viatris Inc., WEX Pharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Other Prominent Players.

Approximately 9 major players in the market account for more than 30% of the share. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Merck & Co. Inc., also known as MSD acquired Acceleron Pharma Inc, hence enhancing its cardiovascular portfolio as well as pipeline.

