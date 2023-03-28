Solvents Market Size Gross Margin, Cost, And Revenue Forecasts For 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Solvents industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Solvents industry.

The global Solvents market held a market value of USD 26 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.6 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Around 27.4 MMT of Solvents was sold in 2021.

Solvents are substances which dissolve a solute and result into a solution. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand of bio & green solvents, growing demand from agriculture sector, and rising demand of solvents from key application segments amid COVID-19. Furthermore, increasing demand for safe, effective, & eco-friendly products among customers and rising application of adhesives & sealants among various industries are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, stringent regulatory framework and high risk due to exposure to solvents are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the paints and coatings industry, which declined the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand of bio & green solvents

Bio and green solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or bio solvents. These are derived from the processing of agricultural crops. Solvents are increasingly being used in various industries, such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, printing, and construction, among others. Owing to environmental sustainability and human health, scientists started developing green or bio based solvents. They are also known as agrochemicals. Their demand is increasing as a replacement for crude-oil based solvents. Hence, increasing demand of bio and green solvents are expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Solvents market is segmented into type, application, and source.

By Type,

? Hydrocarbons

? Alcohols

? Ketones

? Esters

? Chlorinated

? Glycol Ethers

? Other Solvents

The alcohols segment is estimated to account for the highest share of 40% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, and n-butanol for a range of applications. The hydrocarbons segment is expected to record a 2 times growth during 2020 to 2030 owing to its organic properties.

By Application,

? Paints & Coatings

? Pharmaceuticals

? Adhesives and Cosmetics

? Rubber & Polymer

? Personal Care

? Agricultural Chemicals

? Metal Cleaning

? Printing Inks

The paints and coatings segment is expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for water-based paints and coatings as well as powder coatings. The pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to surpass a market value of around USD 5 billion by 2025 owing to the growing use of solvents in the pharmaceutical drug manufacturing process. The adhesives and cosmetics segment is anticipated to register a 5 times growth during 2020 to 2030 owing to the rapidly growing cosmetics and adhesives industry.

By Source,

? Petrochemical-Based

? Bio and Green

The petrochemical-based segment is anticipated to hold more than 90% of the market share in 2021 owing to the large product portfolio of petrochemical-based solvents available in the market. The bio and green segment is expected to grow at significant rates owing to the growing awareness regarding usage of eco-friendly products.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Solvents market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest market size by 2030 owing to the rapidly growing petroleum refineries and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, such as India and China.

The Europe region accounted for the second largest market share of 20 to 25% during the forecast period owing to growing focus of various market players on manufacturing Solvents.

The Middle East region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8% during the projected period owing to the growing personal care and cosmetics industry.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Solvents market include Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow Chemicals, Solvay SA, BASF SE, INEOS AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Indorama Ventures Limited, Sasol Solvents, Maruzen Petrochemicals, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 25%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, ExxonMobil collaborated with SABIC for forming the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a manufacturing facility based in San Patricio Country, Texas, U.S. The new facility is aimed at providing materials for industries such as agricultural film, packaging, clothing, automotive coolants, and construction materials.

The global Solvents market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Solvents market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Market Outlook: Sector Data for Solvent Use in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

? Industry Best Practices: Divestment of business segment to reduce economic effects is the new trend observed in the global solvents market

? Price Analysis: Price Forecast Over Years (USD/Tons), 2019-27; Price Trend (Y-o-Y Growth) Over Years; Weighted Average Price, By Region

? Recycling Business: Opportunities in Solvent Waste

? Competitor Mapping: Report include detailed competitor mapping for the global solvent industry under different heads such as market share, segment revenue, exposure to end use industries, global presence and production capacity. Wide coverage of competitor mapping under mentioned heads offer summarised picture of competitive scenario in the market

