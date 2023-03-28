Conductive Silver Paste Market Size Forecast Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Conductive Silver Paste industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Conductive Silver Paste industry.

The global conductive silver paste market in 2021 was valued at USD 6,805.1 Million and is projected to reach USD 12,265.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% over the projected period. In 2021, around 39,929.5 thousand tons of conductive silver paste was estimated to be sold.

Conductive silver pastes is a conductive adhesive which contains silver nano-particles as a main ingredient. Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics and growth of 5G telecom infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in renewable energy consumption is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high cost of silver paste is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics

Conductive silver paste has good electrical conductivity as well as heat dissipation. They also function as a good solution for enabling electrical contacts on temperature-sensitive substrates. Also, these conductive adhesives are more flexible as compared to the solders and hence can withstand vibrations. Also, they are solvent and lead-free. Therefore, various benefits offered by conductive adhesives is expected to increase their demand in the electronics industry, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global conductive silver paste market is segmented the type, base resin, product, grade, and application.

By Type,

? Polymer Type

? Sintering Type

The sintering type segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period owing to their high usage in manufacturing of printing circuit boards, solar cells, and capacitors, among others.

By Base Resin,

? Epoxy

? Polyamide

The polyamide segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of over USD 3,000 million from 2022 to 2027. The epoxy segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its electrically conductive property.\

By Product,

? Front Side

? Back Side

The back side segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 5,000 million by 2023, owing to its high adoption in certain applications. The front side segment is also expected to witness considerable growth owing to its higher efficiency and a wider processing window.

By Grade,

? Analytical

? Pharmaceutical

? Industrial

The industrial segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 70% in 2021 owing to its high usage in the automotive and electronics industry. The pharmaceutical and analytical segments are also expected to experience lucrative growth over the projected period.

By Application,

? Optoelectronic Devices

? Automobile Lighting

? Integrated Circuits

? Screen Printing

? Solar Cells

? Others

The integrated circuits segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% in 2021, as silver paste has good electrical conductivity and hence is increasingly being used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. The automobile lighting segment holds an opportunity of over USD 1,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising production of automobiles globally.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Conductive silver paste market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 7.7% over the projected period owing to presence of countries, such as India, China, and Japan, which have large automobile industries. The North America and Europe region are also expected to witness significant growth rates.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global conductive silver paste market include American Elements, Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory, Daicel Corp, Daiken Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ferro Corp (Adhesive tape), Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd., Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co Ltd., Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Henkel AG and Co., Heraeus, Hunan LEED Electronic Ink Co, Kaken Tech Co, Kyoto Elex Co ltd., Nippon Kokuen Group, Nordson Corporation, Shanghai Daejoo, Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Non-ferrous metal, Soltrium, Suzhou Betely, Taiwan Ostor Corporation, Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink, and Other Players.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, DuPont Interconnect Solutions invested USD 250 million for expansion of its manufacturing site in Circleville, Ohio. This investment expands the production of Pyralux flexible circuit materials and Kapton polyimide film. This ensures demand in segments such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, and specialized industries, which are served by the company.

The global Conductive silver paste market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global conductive silver paste market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Industry Outlook: Application of conductive silver paste in Transparent electrode, Flexible printing, Material consumption of conductive silver paste for various applications, and Business Models ? Nano-powder based conductive silver paste for high temperature applications

