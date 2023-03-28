Polymer Emulsion Market Size Growth Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Polymer Emulsion industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Polymer Emulsion industry.

The global Polymer Emulsion market held a market value of USD 32,166.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57,500.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 21,850.8 thousand metric tonnes of Polymer Emulsion were sold in 2021.

Polymer Emulsion are used for manufacturing of inks, adhesives, paints, drug delivery systems, coatings, cosmetics, films, gloves, and floor polish, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for paints & coatings and rapid rise in paper & paperboards markets. Furthermore, growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, volatile and high cost of raw materials are also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions

Bio-based polymer emulsions? demand is increasing owing to the rising awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products. Also, growing demand for high-performance & durable biopolymers coupled with the rising government regulations & environmental concerns for reducing the dependency on the synthetic chemicals, which are negatively hampering the environment. Hence, the growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to boost the market growth during the projected period.

Segments Overview:

The global Polymer Emulsion market is segmented into technology, monomer base, applications, and end user.

By Technology,

? Dry (Isolated)

? Liquid

The liquid segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.1% over the projected period owing to the rising demand for liquid form polymer emulsions, which are used in paints and adhesives, among others.

By Monomer Base,

? Styrene-butadienes

? Pure Acrylic

? Styrene- Acrylic

? Vinyl Acetate Copolymers

? Pure Vinyl acetate

? Vinyl- Acrylic

? Others

The pure acrylic segment is expected to account for the highest share of over 15% in 2021 owing to its rising usage for in various industries due to its good durability. The styrene acrylic segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2023 because it offers good film strength.

By Applications,

? Paints & Coatings

? Adhesives & Sealant

? Nonwovens

? Paper

? Print & Packaging

? Construction

? Textiles

? Others

The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of around 9% over the projected period owing to the growing adhesives and sealants segment. The paints and coatings segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 7,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the high usage of polymer emulsions for manufacturing paints. Furthermore, the construction segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to the rising demand for biopolymer emulsions in the industry.

By End User,

? Automotive

? Buildings

? Retail & Ecommerce

? Manufacturing

? Others

The automotive segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automotive paints. The buildings segment is estimated to cross a market value of USD 15,000 million by 2025 owing to the tremendously growing construction industry.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Polymer Emulsion market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the increasing production as well as sales of automobiles in the region. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, as of 2017, in China, the production of vehicles increased by 3.19% from the previous year and reached to 29,015,434.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Polymer Emulsion market include Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Synthomer Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Toyobo Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo, Wacker Chemie AG, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 30%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Arkema invested in the construction of a brand-new powder coating resins lab in Cary, N.C., the company?s headquarters for coating resins. The facility is expected to begin operations by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Chlorinated Polyolefins Market

Chlorinated Polyolefins are extensively used as adhesion-promoting resins, which are used for coatings applied to thermoplastic olefin and polypropylene substrates. Major properties of Chlorinated polyolefins include excellent humidity resistance, excellent adhesion to PP & TPO plastics, and outstanding gasohol & gasoline resistance. Various applications in sewage and plumbing applications in the residential and commercial sectors coupled with rise in construction and housing activities are expected to boost the market growth.

Based on substrate, the polyethylene chlorinated polyolefin segment is expected to account for a considerable share of the market. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into water-borne, solvent-borne, toluene, and xylene. Some of the prominent players in the market include Sundow, Gaoxin Chemical, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, and Lubrizol, among others.

The global Polymer Emulsion market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Polymer Emulsion market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market Overview, Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million & Metric Tonnes): By Substrate – Polypropylene (PP) Chlorinated Polyolefin, Polyethylene (PE) Chlorinated Polyolefin, TPO Chlorinated Polyolefin, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Chlorinated Polyolefin; By Type – Water-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin, Solvent-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin, Toulene, Xylene; By Region ? North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

? Industry Outlook: Properties of Chlorinated Polyolefin; Global Polymer Emulsion Capacity Overview, 2020 ? Top Production Markets, Top Consumption Markets

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

