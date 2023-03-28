United States Home Improvement Market by Size, Share, Trends, Factors and Player and forecast to 2031

The United States Home Improvement Market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% until 2028, according to a comprehensive analysis by Report Ocean. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing disposable income, demand for better amenities, and innovations in home improvement techniques.

One of the major drivers of the United States Home Improvement Market is the rapidly increasing disposable income among the population. As people have more money to spend, they are willing to invest in their homes to improve their quality of life. This trend is further supported by the increasing demand for better and convenient amenities among interior designers, homeowners, and builders.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR281

Another key factor contributing to the growth of the United States Home Improvement Market is the rise of tech-savvy millennials who are becoming more inclined towards short-term plans when it comes to housing investments. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the number of private rented houses in the U.S. This, in turn, has led to several innovations and new and improved techniques for home improvement needs, further escalating the market growth.

In conclusion, the United States Home Improvement Market is expected to see robust growth in the coming years due to increasing disposable income, demand for better amenities, and innovations in home improvement techniques. Businesses operating in this market can leverage these trends to develop new and innovative solutions to meet the needs of consumers and drive growth in the industry.

Changing homeowners’ preferences coupled with Government Tax Credits to drive the Market Growth

Changes in homeowners’ preferences for energy-efficient and luxurious living spaces have contributed significantly to the expansion of the industry. Rapid urbanization and government initiatives to provide incentives and tax credits for green building construction have boosted the market growth. In addition, the importance of e-commerce and the availability of technologically advanced system upgrades drive home remodeling activities. The increase in the development of the Home Improvement market is a combination of factors such as lower lending rates and higher real estate costs. The integrated home control system enhances convenience, accessibility, and security, giving users complete access to their homes from a single-touch panel system. Increasing demand for integrated home control systems is rapidly expanding market growth.

Outdoor living products Accounted for the Largest Market Share In 2021 By Product

On the basis of product, the United States home improvement market is segmented into building and remodeling, home dcor, outdoor living, tools, and hardware. The outdoor living segment is expected to lead the Home Improvement market during the forecast period. Due to its ability to withstand a variety of climatic conditions, the demand for outdoor furniture is increasing. Outdoor furniture is designed to withstand high temperatures and humidity, bringing new styles and decorations to outdoor living spaces. The full utilization of garden furniture in outdoor gardens and terraces where the outdoor living space is aesthetically pleasing is driving the demand for these products. In addition, the development of outdoor furniture made of upholstery products, teak wood, eucalyptus, and high-quality metal has created high demand in the market. Increasing barbecues and social gatherings are other factors in procuring visually appealing outdoor furniture. Rapid population growth and the thriving housing construction sector in the United States will be major drivers of market growth. Of these, the painting sub-segment is expected to grow from USD 145.8 billion in 2021 to over USD 237.5 billion by 2030, the fastest-growing market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR281

Impact of COVID-19 on the United States Home Improvement Market

In 2020 the U.S. economy shrank 3.5%, but spending on improvements and repairs increased by more than 3% to nearly USD 420 billion as house owners modified their homes for work, school, and leisure. Many professional remodeling projects have stopped due to a pandemic, but DIY refurbishment has skyrocketed. The sudden flexibility of working from home has also increased the demand for larger homes and gardens in the country’s low-cost, low-population areas. The unexpected power of the Home Improvement market has made 2020 the 10th consecutive year of expansion for the industry, but the pandemic has confused some long-term trends. From 2010 to 2019, homeowners relied primarily on professional contractors and remodeling activities were concentrated in coastal metropolitan areas. But in 2020, DIY projects became more popular again, and remodeling activities shifted to lower-cost metros.

United States Home Improvement Market – Regional Insights

By States, the United States home improvement market is segmented into Oklahoma, Louisiana, Georgia, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Rest of States. Among all, Oklahoma has the highest share of the United States home improvement market. The U.S. Home Improvement industry is the 7th retailer in terms of market size and the 51st largest retailer in the United States. The market size of the U.S. Home Improvement industry has grown at an average annual rate of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022, and by the end of 2022 expected growth rate is 1.5%.

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. home improvement market is highly fragmented due to many local and international suppliers. Key Players operating in the United States Home Improvement Market are ABC Supply Co., Inc., ACE Hardware Corporation, Andersen Corporation, APCO Industries, Ferguson Enterprises, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., JELD-WEN, Kohler Company, Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Lumber, M Company, Masco Corp, Menard, Inc., Pella Corporation, The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co, True Value Company.

Market Segment:

By Project: (DIY, DIFM)

By End Use: (Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs, Other Room Additions & Alterations)

By Sourcing: (Homeware Stores, Franchised Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, Others)

By Product: (Building And Remodeling, Home DCOR, Outdoor Living, Tools And Hardware)

By States: (Oklahoma, Louisiana, Georgia, Hawaii, North Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Rest Of States)

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR281

The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

Dont miss the business opportunity of the United States Home Improvement Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report’s in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the United States Home Improvement Market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the United States Home Improvement Market along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR281

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com