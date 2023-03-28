Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market Massive Growth Predicted Between 2023 to 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2027. The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharide Market is valued approximately USD 19.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The expansion is expected to be fueled by rising consumer concerns about digestive health and an expansion in the use of nutritional supplements. Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) are innovative and come to help maintain intestinal health in humans. They help enhance metabolic activity by promoting bacterial growth in the stomach, particularly in the bacterial species. The product’s antibacterial and digestive properties allow it to be applied in a variety of food products, including pharmaceutical and therapeutic foods, as well as newborn meals. The HMO market is anticipated to be constrained by a lack of large-scale production technology, costly R&D costs, and strict government regulations. Infant formula is the product’s most common application, as it promotes infant health and prevents sickness. Furthermore, they are important for human brain development and memory enhancement.

Human milk oligosaccharides have several key purposes, including infection prevention, supply of sialic acid for brain development, and prebiotic effects. When compared to human milk, infant formulae made from milk proteins have a lower proportion of oligosaccharides. Several enzymes and chemicals utilised in the production of human milk oligosaccharides are extremely expensive and scarce. This aspect is expected to stifle market expansion. HMOs’ most popular application category is infant formula, followed by functional foods and beverages. For instance, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, a German functional sugars company, teamed up with Yili.Com Inc., a Chinese dairy products company, in February 2019 to conduct research on infant microbiota and human milk oligosaccharides. The goal of this strategy was to develop novel HMO-based infant formula for Chinese customers. Given the increased competition in the market, such developments/strategies are anticipated to develop over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

ZuChem Inc

ElicityI SA

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Inbiose

Glycosyn LLC

Medolac Laboratories

Glycom A/S

Nestle Nutrition

DuPont Nutrition

BASF SE

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Acidic

Neutral

By Application:

Food Supplements

Functional food & beverages

Infant Formula

Others

By Product:

Lacto-N-neotetraose

Lacto-N-tetraose

2′-Fucosyllactose

3′-Sialyllactose

6′-Sialyllactose

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

