FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic) Grating Market Poised for Record-Breaking Gains in Next Decade

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic) Grating Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global FRP Grating Market to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2027. Global FRP Grating Market is valued approximately at USD 0.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.24% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/frp-fiberglass-reinforced-plastic-grating-market/QI037

A fiberglass reinforced plastic grating is a grating structure that is made up of a resin and fiberglass matrix. FRP is a sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly material. These gratings, unlike steel grating, are made of a composite material that does not corrode, making them suitable for use in harsh situations and lowering maintenance costs. These FRP grades are used in a variety of end-use industries, including water management, cooling towers, marine, and others. The demand for FRP gratings over traditional iron and steel gratings is increasing due to advantages such as high strength, lightweight, corrosion resistance, and other factors.

Furthermore, an increase in grating demand in the construction industry will boost the market in the coming years. For instance, as per Statista, the construction sector in India contributed about USD 36.24 billion to the country’s GDP in January 2019. This was the highest contribution ever recorded in the sector. The railway sector in the country received the greatest financial allocation ever in 2019. In addition, governments in developing economies such as India have undertaken projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Smart City Projects to provide modern services to their rising populations. However, High Production Costs of FRP Grating, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the worldwide FRP grating market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The demand for FRP grating in the construction sector is increasing due to the numerous advantages it provides, such as corrosion resistance, low conductivity, fire retardance, lightweight, high strength, and so on.

Major market player included in this report are:

National Grating

Meiser GmbH

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.

Eurograte Fiberglass Grating

Delta Composites LLC

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Mcnichols Co.

Locker Group

AGC Matex Co. Ltd

Liberty Pultrusions

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/frp-fiberglass-reinforced-plastic-grating-market/QI037

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Molded

Pultruded

By Resin type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Phenolic

Others

By Application:

Stair treads

Walkways

Platforms

Others

By End use Industry:

Industrial

Water management

Cooling towers

Marine

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/frp-fiberglass-reinforced-plastic-grating-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us: