Home Improvement Market 2023 Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis to 2031

The global home improvement market is projected to continue its growth due to factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. The increasing interest of younger consumers in transforming their homes to match their aesthetics and enhance their living comfort is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. It will be interesting to see how the market evolves in the coming years and how companies in the industry adapt to changing consumer demands and trends.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the global home improvement market was worth USD 333.7 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.40%, with revenues reaching around USD 514.9 billion by the end of 2028.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286

Growing Popularity of Online Channels is Driving Global Home Improvement Market

The increasing popularity of online channels for acquiring home improvement tools and materials is presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The online shops are now partnering with the home improvement components and service providing companies to offer attractive services such as same-day delivery. Furthermore, the consumers can now access a wide range of components that are not available or produced locally. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of mobile wallets and online payment methods is also anticipated to flourish the global home improvement market.

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies is Propelling Global Home Improvement Market

The rising integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., is further propelling the demand for home improvement services. The installation of IoT sensors and smart devices in homes requires services such as maintenance and repair, and interior changes that are offered by home improvement services. With the increasing popularity of smart homes among consumers additional security is anticipated to boost the growth of the global home improvement market.

Global Home Improvement Market – By End-Use

Based on end-use, the global home improvement market is segmented into kitchen improvement & additions, bath improvement & additions, system upgrades, exterior replacements, interior replacements, property improvements, disaster repairs, and other room additions & alterations. The exterior replacements segment accounts for the largest market share. The exterior of the home is constantly exposed to harsh environments and therefore is more prone to damage compared to other parts. Therefore, the consumers significantly invest in maintenance and repair of the exterior, driving this segment growth.

Global Home Improvement Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global home improvement market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe dominates the global home improvement market owing to the high disposable income of the customers in this region. The presence of Tier I countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, etc., and the availability of advanced home improvement services in these countries also plays a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global home improvement market. Following Europe, North America also covers a substantial market share.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Home Improvement Market

The global home improvement market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Several countries faced economic recession of certain levels due to restrictions on economic activities, which directly impacted the disposable income and purchasing power of the consumers. As a result, a large percentage of consumers postponed their plans of investing in home improvements, due to which the industry players had to bear huge losses. Furthermore, the restrictions on the supply chains and social distancing norms also affected the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global home improvement market are Sherwin-Williams Company, Power Home Remodeling Group, The Home Depot, Kingfisher, Ferguson Enterprises, Owens Construction, Andersen Corporation, State-wide Remodeling, DuPont de Nemours, Harvey Building Products, Watsco, Inc., Boral Building Products, Beacon Roofing Supply, APCO Industries, Pella Corporation, Robert Bowden, Kohler, Keller Supply Company, Dreamstyle Remodeling, Lutron Electronics, and other prominent players. The market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry players.

Market Segment:

By Project (DIY, DIFM)

By End Use (Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs, Other Room Additions & Alterations)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286

The companies constantly launch new designs and methods of home improvement to attract customers and bring innovations into their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Dont miss the business opportunity of the global home improvement market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global home improvement market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global home improvement market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR286

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com