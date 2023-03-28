Gel Documentation Systems Market To Witness Phenomenal Growth Between 2023 to 2030, Say Analysts

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Gel Documentation Systems Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Gel Documentation System Market to reach USD 346.3 million by 2027. Global Gel Documentation System Market is valued approximately at USD 275.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The instruments used for gel imaging are termed as gel documentation systems. Using computerized equipment, they are utilized to measure and calculate stained agarose and acrylamide gels. Gel documentation systems market are critical in the domain of molecular biology, particularly in laboratories and clinical research, for documenting and photographing nucleic acids and proteins dyed on agarose gels. The market is driven by the key factors such as growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques and growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide.

As a result, demand for genetic analysis techniques such electrophoresis is rising steadily. Because of its established efficiency, this approach is used to diagnose major infectious illnesses, genetic disorders, and to detect numerous genetic mutations. For instance, as per World Health Organization, infectious diseases kill 17 million people every year. Furthermore, rise in product launches further propel the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, In 2018, GE Healthcare and the Swedish government partnered together to create a Testa center for life sciences innovation. The Testa Center will include four bioprocessing laboratories that will use GE healthcare technology to evaluate new biopharmaceutical discoveries. However, growing adoption of Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR), may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Geographically, North America is dominating the market shares due to increased research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increased R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Furthermore, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure in the region, and the availability of government grants to support research in the upcoming years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analytik Jena AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vilber Lourmat

Ge Healthcare

Bio-Rad

Li-Cor Biosciences

Bio-Techne

Cleaver Scientific

Azure Biosciences Inc.

Syngene

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Instruments

Software

Accessories

By Diagnostic Device type:

Light-Emitting Diodes

UV

Laser

By Surgical Device type:

UV Detectors

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

By End user:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Application:

Nucleic Acid Quantification

Protein Quantification

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

