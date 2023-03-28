Gel Documentation Systems Market To Witness Phenomenal Growth Between 2023 to 2030, Say Analysts

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Gel Documentation Systems Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Gel Documentation System Market to reach USD 346.3 million by 2027. Global Gel Documentation System Market is valued approximately at USD 275.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The instruments used for gel imaging are termed as gel documentation systems. Using computerized equipment, they are utilized to measure and calculate stained agarose and acrylamide gels. Gel documentation systems market are critical in the domain of molecular biology, particularly in laboratories and clinical research, for documenting and photographing nucleic acids and proteins dyed on agarose gels. The market is driven by the key factors such as growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques and growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide.
As a result, demand for genetic analysis techniques such electrophoresis is rising steadily. Because of its established efficiency, this approach is used to diagnose major infectious illnesses, genetic disorders, and to detect numerous genetic mutations. For instance, as per World Health Organization, infectious diseases kill 17 million people every year. Furthermore, rise in product launches further propel the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, In 2018, GE Healthcare and the Swedish government partnered together to create a Testa center for life sciences innovation. The Testa Center will include four bioprocessing laboratories that will use GE healthcare technology to evaluate new biopharmaceutical discoveries. However, growing adoption of Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (QPCR), may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Geographically, North America is dominating the market shares due to increased research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increased R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Furthermore, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure in the region, and the availability of government grants to support research in the upcoming years.
Major market player included in this report are:
Analytik Jena AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Vilber Lourmat
Ge Healthcare
Bio-Rad
Li-Cor Biosciences
Bio-Techne
Cleaver Scientific
Azure Biosciences Inc.
Syngene
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Instruments
Software
Accessories
By Diagnostic Device type:
Light-Emitting Diodes
UV
Laser
By Surgical Device type:
UV Detectors
Fluorescence
Chemiluminescence
By End user:
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharma & Biotech Companies
Diagnostic Laboratories
By Application:
Nucleic Acid Quantification
Protein Quantification
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
