ENT Devices Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7-Year Period

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global ENT Devices Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global ENT Devices Market to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2027. Global ENT Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 15.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ent-devices-market/QI037

ENT devices are specialized medical devices that are used in the operations, treatment, and diagnosis of illnesses and disorders of the ear, nose, and throat. Ear infections, sinus infections, apnea, and tonsillitis are examples of ENT diseases in humans. Voice prosthesis, hearing aids, endoscopes, tongue depressors, tonsils forceps, and other devices are included in this category. In hospitals and ENT clinics, these devices are commonly used to perform medical and surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of ear, nose, and throat disorders, as well as the rising usage of minimally invasive ENT procedures and technological developments, are driving the growth of the ENT devices market.

For instance, according to World Health Organization, around 5% of the world’s population had disabling hearing loss by 2020. Furthermore, it is anticipated that by 2050, approximately 900 million people, or one in every 10, will suffer from disabling hearing loss. Continuing with same source, hearing loss has increased in the United States from 11.5 million in 2008 to nearly 15 million in 2018. As a result of rising prevalence of hearing disorders and hearing loss problems among the population, a large number of hearing devices have been sold on the market. However, high cost & lack of reimbursement policies for ENT devices, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America leads the ENT devices market because of high levels of knowledge among practitioners and patients, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives, to mention a few aspects. Due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and high patient awareness levels, Europe is the second largest region and has a high product penetration for hearing aids. However, APAC is the fastest growing region due to the rising disposable income and presence of a wide base of target population.

Major market player included in this report are:

William Demant holding a/s

Karl Storz Gmbh & co. KG

Hoya Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Narang Medical Limited

GN Store Nord

Acclarent, inc.

Stryker Corporation

WS Audiology A/S

Medtronic plc

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ent-devices-market/QI037

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aids

Hearing Implants

Co2 Lasers

Image-Guided Surgery Systems

By Diagnostic Device type:

Endoscopes

Hearing Screening Devices

By Surgical Device type:

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency (RF) Handpieces

Handheld Instruments

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

ENT Supplies

By End user:

Home Use

Hospitals and Ambulatory Settings

ENT Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/ent-devices-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us: