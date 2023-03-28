Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Expected to Reach New Heights From 2023 To 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Confectionery Processing equipment Market to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027. Global Confectionery Processing equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Confectionery is the process of integrating or compounding ingredients to create a sweet dish or delicacy that is high in sugar and carbs. Confectionery processing equipment, however, is the machinery that is used to make confectionery products such as hard candies, chewing gums, gummies and jellies, and soft confectionery. The confectionery processing equipment market is predicted to grow in response to an increase in global confectionary consumption. Furthermore, rising demand for confectionaries through retail outlets and independent confectionery chains, as well as growing demand for healthier functional foods, is expected to increase equipment demand.

For instance, the global revenue for functional foods is expected to rise from about USD 300 billion in 2017 t over USD 440 billion in 2022. Furthermore, according to the same source, The global retail market generated approximately USD 25 trillion in sales in 2019, and is expected to reach close to USD 27 trillion by 2022. However, increase in awareness regarding the ill effects of sugar consumption among consumers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The European food processing equipment sector has seen substantial growth, with the majority of imports coming from within the EU. On the other hand, exports from emerging countries have just begun to acquire speed, owing to the increased demand for processing equipment in the European region. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, among others, are keen confectionery consumers and have consistently ranked first in terms of confectionery consumption and exports.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tanis Confectionery

B? 1/4 hler AG

JBT Corporation

Rieckermann GmbH

GEA Group

BCH Ltd.

Baker Perkins

Heat and Control, Inc.

Alfa Laval

Sollich

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Soft confectionery

Hard candies

Chewing gums

Gummies & jellies

Others

By Type:

Thermal

Mixers, blenders, and cutters

Extrusion

Cooling

Coating

Others

By mode of operation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

