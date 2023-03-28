In-Memory Computing Market Outlook Extremely Bullish For 2023-2030 Period, Reports Indicate

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global In-Memory Computing Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global In-Memory Computing Market to reach USD 36.31 billion by 2027. Global In-memory computing Market is valued approximately at USD 11.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

In- memory computing is a data storage which stores data in RAM rather than in databases hosted on disks. It can cache huge amount of data and enable extremely fast response times, as well as store session data, that can help achieve optimum performance. The global in-memory computing market is being driven by exponential growth of big data to improve machine-driven decision-making and decrease in the overall cost of RAM and TCO as well as increase in production with real-time and low-latency transaction processing. Furthermore, growth in the need for parallel processing and columnar databases and emergence of AI and ML-based technologies to gain real-time actionable customer insights, will provide new opportunities for the global in-memory computing industry.

For instance, total global value of data created, copied, captured, and consumed is forecasted to increase rapidly year on year, in year 2020 the value had reached 64.2 zettabytes and over the next five years to 2025, global data creation is projected to grow by more than 180 zettabytes. In year 2020, the value of data created and replicated stood at a new high. The big data market size is also increasing year by year, in 2019 the market value was 49 billion US dollars which increased to 56 billion US dollars and it is expected to reach at 103 billion US dollars by year 2027. As a result, growth of big data market as well as high rate of data consumption, will serve as a catalyst for the in-memory computing industry in the future. However, lack of standards and increase in volatility of data may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global In-memory computing market. The rising demand for analytics and advanced analytics platforms from the small and medium businesses and by the government agencies in the region makes North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to adoption of In-memory computing technology by different verticals, such as manufacturing and retail which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

SAP

Oracle

SAS institute

Microsoft

Tibco

Altibase

Gigaspaces

Software AG

Red hat

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

Risk management and fraud detection

Sentiment analysis

Geospatial/ GIS processing

Sales and marketing optimization

Predictive analysis

Supply chain management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

