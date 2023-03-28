Vaccine Adjuvants Market Poised for Exponential Growth Over the Next Decade

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027. Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market is valued approximately at USD 0.70 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vaccine adjuvant is an immunological agent that helps in the modification of other agents’ effects. It is included in the vaccination to boost the immune response and provide long-lasting protection against the antigen. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to improve the body’s response to vaccination while also reducing the number of vaccine doses given to patients. Aluminum hydroxide and paraffin oil are the most often utilized adjuvants. Vaccine adjuvant also decreases the quantity of administered foreign material. It has also been used in research and for commercial purposes. The market growth is driven by high prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases and increasing focus on immunization programs from various government bodies.

For instance, various governmental organizations across the globe are promoting and creating awareness about vaccination against diseases such as anthrax, BCG, hepatitis, HPV, influenza, varicella, smallpox, and other illnesses. The US government provided USD 290 million in foreign aid to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI, now known as GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance) in 2019 and USD 226 million to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support child vaccine campaigns in other countries. However, stringent regulatory environment and time-consuming approvals may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

A rise in investments for R&D of novel medicines, as well as an increase in deadly epidemic illnesses, are driving the vaccine adjuvants market in the North American area. As a result, vaccination against acute and chronic illnesses is required. In addition, the existence of significant market participants in the United States increases product penetration. Adjuvance Technologies, Inc., for example, has created a portfolio of adjuvants for the treatment of a variety of diseases.

Major market player included in this report are:

SPI Pharma, Inc.

Brenntag Biosector A/S

Seppic

CSL Limited

Agenus, Inc.

Novavax, Inc.

Invivogen

SPI Pharma, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Associated British Foods PLC.)

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

MVP Laboratories, Inc.

OZ Biosciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Pathogen Components

Adjuvant Emulsions

Particulate Adjuvants

Combination Adjuvants

Others

By Route of administration:

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intranasal

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Others

By Application:

Research Applications

Commercial Applications

By Disease type:

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

