Interventional Radiology Products Market Experts Predict Strong Upward Trend in Market Performance

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market to reach USD 15 billion by 2027. Global Interventional Radiology Products Market is valued approximately at USD 9.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Interventional radiology is the practice of diagnosing and treating illnesses using minimally invasive imaging-guided techniques. The field of interventional radiology has grown significantly as a result of its wide range of applications in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of illnesses, as well as technical developments. The interventional radiology products market are driven by factors such as growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, diabetes claimed the lives of around 1.5 million people worldwide in 2019. According to forecasts, there will be 700 million diabetics globally by 2045. Furthermore, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures boost the market growth further. for instance, The American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgical (AIMS) states that the advantages of minimally invasive treatments over traditional open surgery techniques include increased safety, reduced scarring, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays. The utilization of technologically advanced products and procedures is expanding the application areas of minimally invasive treatments, particularly for the treatment of CVD, cancer, and peripheral artery disease (PAD). However, availability of effective conventional first-level treatments, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions that interventional radiology products market are sold. North America, followed by Europe, was the largest regional segment of the overall market in 2020. The high incidence of chronic illnesses, expanding geriatric population, increasing acceptance of minimally invasive treatments, and the presence of important companies in the region all contribute to the region’s large market share.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Cook Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Palex Medical SA

Cardionovum GmbH

Penumbra, Inc.

ENDOCOR GmbH

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Catheters

Stents

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Angioplasty Balloons

Other

By Procedure:

Angioplasty

Angiography

Embolization

Thrombolysis

Biopsy & Drainage

Other

By Application:

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

