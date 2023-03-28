Household Slicer Market Investors Anticipate Record-Breaking Returns in The Coming Years

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Household Slicer Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Household Slicer Market to reach USD 473.6 million by 2027. Global Household Slicer Market is valued approximately at USD 325.57 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.50% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Growing trend of food blogging is fueling the demand in the market. Growing popularity of outdoor grilling, and ability to reduce the time consumed in preparation of various foods are the factors driving the growth of market. Furthermore, growth in smart kitchens and technological advancements by the market players are expected to benefit the market in long run. For instance, revenue of smart kitchen market, which was USD 17.42 billion in 2020 is expected to reach USD 43.4 billion in 2027. However, rising trend of ordering food online may hamper the market in coming years.

North America is the leading region among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World due to increasing demand for stylish, sleek and comfortable slicers. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest pace during forecast period owing to growing penetration and accessibility of utility slicers in the residential sectors.

Major market player included in this report are:

MHS Schneidetechnik

Swedinghaus

Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH

Foodmate

Bizerba SE & Co. KG

Hallde

Brunner GmbH

Deville Technologies

Wente-Thiedig GmbH

Sirman s.p.a

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Manual

Automatic

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

