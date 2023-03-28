Personal Development Market Analysts Predict Sustained Growth for Key Sectors Through 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Personal Development Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Personal Development Market to reach USD 56.99 billion by 2027. Global Personal Development Market is valued approximately at USD 40.23 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Personal development includes aspects such as mental, physical, social, emotional, and spiritual growth to improve awareness and identity, develop talents, potential and building human capital. Growing trend of using digital platform for self-growth among millennials is benefitting the market. Growing awareness regarding physical and emotional fitness, huge availability of digital content that can be accessed also from remote locations, and constant introduction of new online and offline courses are fueling the growth in the market.

For instance, in December 2019, Nutrisystem, Inc. launched personal weight loss plans for 2020, based on food preferences and body type of customers. The new program was aimed to provide food recommendations and custom macronutrients for weight loss based on individual favorites. Also, in September 2019, Udemy Inc. launched Udemy for Business, a corporate learning platform in India. Udemy for business is consisted of 3,500 technical and business courses that can be accessed after taking a subscription. Furthermore, growing competition in government and private jobs has surged the demand for personal development market coupled with rising needs among employees to meet employer’s expectation are expected to boost the demand in the market in near future. However, security and data concern and busy lifestyle of individuals are expected to hinder the growth during forecast period.

North America is leading the market in terms of market share among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to early adoption of e-books, audio books and digitally advanced platforms for learning practices. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to growing awareness regarding enhancing professional skills for better career opportunities and growing adoption of digital learning mediums.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dale Carnegie & Associates, Inc.

Toastmasters International

Franklin Covey Co.

WW International, Inc.

Wilson Learning

SkillPath

Landmark Worldwide

Success Resources America

Omega Institute

Nutrisystem Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Instrument:

Books

e-Platforms

Personal Coaching/Training

Workshop & Seminars

By Focus Area:

Mental Health

Motivation & Inspiration

Physical Health

Self-awareness

Skillset Enhancement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

