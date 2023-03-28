Janitorial Service Market Investment Opportunities Abound in Rapidly Growing

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Janitorial Service Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Janitorial Service Market to reach USD 322.73 billion by 2027. Global Janitorial Service Market is valued approximately at USD 260.63 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Janitorial services refers to cleaning services provided to professional, educational, medical and industrial spaces which includes maintenance or property management services. Growing trend of co-working spaces are proving fruitful for janitorial service market. Strategic moves taken by market players, growing number of commercial spaces and outsourcing of cleaning services are providing boost in the market. For instance, in February 2018, Coverall North America, Inc., acquired Orlando-based 4444 International, Inc., to expand its footprint in Orlando, where there is large concentration of business spaces. Furthermore, rising concern for health and hygiene for employees and introduction of advance cleaning equipment are expected to fuel the demand in the market. However, being a labor intensive industry, selection of unskilled workers may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to higher adoption of janitorial services market in the region because of presence of lot of international companies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing trend of co-working spaces and rising construction of commercial buildings.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABM Industries Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Coverall North America, Inc.

Jani-King International, Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.

CNS Consorzio Nazionale Servizi Soc. Coop.

ISS World Services A/S

Mitie Group plc

Wisag Facility Service Holding GmbH

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By End-use:

Standard Cleaning

Damage Restoration Cleaning

Exterior Window Cleaning

Floor Care Services

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

