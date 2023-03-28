Track and Trace Solution Market Expected to Outperform Previous Projections Through 2030

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Track and Trace Solution Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Track and trace solution Market to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2027. Global track and trace solution Market is valued approximately at USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Track and trace solution is a type of solution which helps in identifying the weak links associated with the supply chain and authenticate individual product. The global Track and trace solution solutions market is being driven by growing favorable regulations for serialization implementation and rise in adoption of advanced Track and trace solution solutions. Furthermore, technological advancement in Track and trace solution will provide new opportunities for the global Track and trace solution industries. For instance, in year 2019, The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations recommends a common coding system 2001/83/EC directive for the increasing threat of counterfeit drugs and to specify drug serialization requirements.

The European Union has also established Falsified Medicines Directive Safety Features Delegated Regulation. Additionally, according to a data published by Makro Care organization, in 2018, more than 40 countries and above 75% of global pharmaceutical drugs supply were covered under one or other serialization Track and trace solution regulations. As a result, various favorable regulations for serialization implementation will serve as a catalyst for the polyester staple fiber industry in the future. However, High cost associated with implementation of serialization, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global Track and trace solution Market. The presence of developed healthcare systems in the US & Canada; the presence of many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers makes North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to Growing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industry to comply with manufacturing and distribution practices in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Axway

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Optel Vision

TraceLink, Inc.

Adents International

Antares Vision srl

Siemens AG

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

ACG Worldwide

Systech, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hardware systems

Software solutions

By Technology:

Barcodes

RFID

By Application:

Textile

Home Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

