HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 March 2023 - Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX Asia Indexes") announced the launch of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index.



The ixCrypto Infrastructure Index is launched to complement with the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System ("DAICS®") which was published in September 2022. DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens. On cryptocurrencies side, there is a three-tier system: Tier 1: Industries, Tier 2: Sectors, Tier 3: Sub-sectors that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries and 12 sectors1.



The infrastructure industry is the second most heavily weighted of the 5 industries under the Cryptocurrencies Category of DAICS®. It comprises of bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions.



The ixCrypto Infrastructure Index will be composed of the index constituents of ixCrypto Index ("IXCI") that fall under the definition of infrastructure industry. The selection will be based on the market capitalization and volume in the past 90 days. The maximum weighting of each index constituent is capped at 40%. The index's inaugural launch includes 16 index constituents, and Ethereum has the highest weight (For more details on weight adjustment, please refer to Appendix 1). For more details on three-tier system, please refer to the Appendix 2. For further information about the DAICS®, please visit https://ix-index.com/daics.html.



The index will be available hourly 24 hours on the official website https://ix-index.com/ with daily CL/OP* price at 8 a.m. Hong Kong time.



*CL/OP is the cut-off that represents previous day closing and opening of the new day



1as at 7 March 2023



Appendix 1



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

Cryptocurrencies

Weighting within DAICS® (%)

Pre-adjusted Weighting (%)

Weighting (%) after 40% Cap

1. Ethereum

19.91%

76.64%

40.00%

2. Polygon

1.01%

4.03%

10.34%

3. Solana

0.78%

3.11%

7.98%

4. Polkadot

0.74%

2.74%

7.05%

5. TRON

0.62%

2.43%

6.23%

6. Avalanche

0.56%

2.11%

5.42%

7. Chainlink

0.38%

1.42%

3.66%

8. Cosmos

0.38%

1.35%

3.47%

9. Toncoin

0.31%

1.13%

2.91%

10. Ethereum Classic

0.31%

1.08%

2.77%

11. NEAR Protocol

0.19%

0.69%

1.78%

12. Algorand

0.18%

0.62%

1.59%

13. Hedera

0.17%

0.71%

1.81%

14. Quant

0.17%

0.59%

1.52%

15. Aptos

0.17%

0.73%

1.86%

16. Internet Computer

0.16%

0.62%

1.61%

Total

26.04%

100.00%

100.00%



*As of 7th March, 2023 based on the market capitalization and volume in the past 90 days. The total universe of the top 50 coins in the DAICS® represents 93.6% of the total crypto market universe. (exclude Wrapped Bitcoin and Terra Classic)

Appendix 2



Sector Classification of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index Constituents

Category

Industry

Sector

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies



(1)

Infrastructure:



(120)



Definition:



Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc.

Application Development Protocol and Smart Contract



(012010)

Ethereum

Solana

TRON

Avalanche

Toncoin

Ethereum Classic

NEAR Protocol

Algorand

Hedera

Aptos

Internet Computer

Interoperability



(012020)

Polkadot

Chainlink

Cosmos

Quant

Scaling & Sharding



(012030)

Polygon





Supporting System



(012040)

Nil



*As of 7th March, 2023



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Asia Indexes is an award-winning index company, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 7x24 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 22 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.



IX Asia Index Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee: http://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html



About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 7X24 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI" and "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

