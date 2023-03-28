Taiwan mass-producing advanced Hsiung Feng II missile variant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile currently in mass production is an advanced version that is more sophisticated than its predecessor, which is currently in service, a military source has said.

Its range, mission flexibility, and electronic protective measures (ECM) have all been improved, they said. The new missiles will be loaded onto the five anti-ship Tuo Chiang corvettes, the future anti-ship light frigates, and subsequent ships, per Liberty Times.

The Navy will also add a number of mobile anti-ship squadrons in the future, and they will be armed with the advanced missiles. The number of the new Hsiung Feng II missiles is expected to exceed 200 this year.

The new Hsiung Feng II has a maximum range of more than 250 kilometers and its ECM technology is on par with American and European anti-ship missiles.

The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) currently has 16 production lines for the mass production of various missiles, including the Chien Hsiang suicide drone, Wan Chien missile, Hsiung Sheng missile, Sky Bow III missile, ground-launched and ship-launched Sky Sword II missile, extended range air-launched Sky Sword II missile, Hsiung Feng II missile, as well as Hsiung Feng III and extended range Hsiung Feng III missile.

Taiwan’s missile production for 2023 is expected to reach 1000, a high-level official has said.