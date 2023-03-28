Vipshop (唯品会) China’s leading online retailer, launches VIPSHOP in Singapore, offering a curated selection of international and trendy brands at unbeatable prices, all in one shopping app

Shoppers can look forward to over hundreds of brands at great prices, on a 100% authentic channel.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 March 2023 - Shopaholics, rejoice! Vipshop (唯品会) China's leading online retailer, has announced the launch of VIPSHOP, Singapore's newest e-commerce shopping app which will bring over hundreds of brands from a curated selection of products with focus on Fashion (bags and clothing), Sports, Beauty and more to local consumers. All customers in Singapore get to enjoy free delivery on all orders with no minimum spend and a hassle-free 15-days doorstep return policy.Established in 2008 in Guangzhou, China, Vipshop (唯品会) got listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2012 and has cooperated with over 41,000 brands around the world. Since its listing, Vipshop (唯品会) has achieved profitability for 41 consecutive quarters, with US$15 billion in total net revenue for 2022. Vipshop (唯品会) has also received worldwide recognition on Fortune China 500, Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), Forbes China and more. VIPSHOP launched its first Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore on 8 December 2022, making this city its first expansion out of China.VIPSHOP has over a thousand international buyers across the globe who are well-versed in latest trends and products, enabling VIPSHOP to curate their selectionby picking the top best sellers of international brands, while offering great deals to consumers through buying in bulk to reach economies of scale.Bernard Tay, Regional Head of Southeast Asia shared that,In a single app, VIPSHOP shoppers can find all tiers of brands from luxury brands like Longchamp, Charlotte Tilbury and Tory Burch to mass consumer brands like adidas, Puma, and Skechers. Beyond that, VIPSHOP also brings the C-wave to Singapore by bringing in internationally known Chinese brands such as Florasis and Perfect Diary for Beauty, NEI WAI and Urban Revivo for Fashion, and ERKE for Sports. In the coming months, it will continually bring in brands catered to the preference of Singaporeans, at unparalleled markdowns for the most value-for-money shopping experience." - Andy Loh, Assistant Manager Ecommerce, Skechers SingaporeVIPSHOP works with brands globally to ensure that goods sold are 100% authentic. All products undergo a stringent supplier selection process before qualifying for VIPSHOP's verified global sourcing programme, allowing customers to shop with a peace of mind.From Beauty, Sports and Fashion products, VIPSHOP provides a wide selection of popular branded products with deep discounts for the ultimate shopping experience. On top of the daily discounts, shoppers can look forward to a curated selection of 'HOT BUY' deals lined up that are refreshed twice a week on the app to keep things exciting. VIPSHOP assures a premium and varied selection of sale items that will go on promotional discounts each week.Examples of past 'HOT BUY" deals, priced more competitively than others in the market across a wide category range, includeSign up and get the best deals every Tuesday and Friday. Set your alarms and don't miss out!All customers in Singapore get to enjoy exciting HOT BUY deals, free delivery on all orders with no minimum spend and a hassle-free 15-days doorstep return policy.Hashtag: #Vipshop

About VIPSHOP

VIPSHOP is the official SouthEast Asian headquarters of Vipshop (唯品会), which was founded in 2008. VIPSHOP aims to bring 100% Authentic, high-quality products from exceptional brands to Southeast Asian consumers, at accessible prices. With over a thousand international buyers, and long relationships with brands, VIPSHOP strives to find the best deals and aims to connect the world's top brands to make people feel their best.

