Taiwan, Czech Republic to deepen semiconductor cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will share its semiconductor experience and know how to enhance the Czech Republic’s chip design research, National Science and Technology Council (NSCT) Chair Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) told Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova on Monday (March 27).

Wu said the NSTC will provide scholarships and seed teacher training to assist the Czech Republic establish a chip design research center, train semiconductor engineers, and develop a closer partnership between the two countries, Liberty Times reported.

Adamova and her delegation stopped by the NSTC on Monday to discuss cooperation in semiconductors and talent cultivation. She said that the Chamber of Deputies is happy to support Taiwan and the Czech Republic to strengthen future cooperation in semiconductor technology.

Wu pointed out that the two countries have already collaborated in science and technology in the past. The NSTC has signed agreements with the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic, Czech Science Foundation, Czech Science Foundation, and the Czech Academy of Sciences, he said, adding that Taiwan and the Czech Republic continue to jointly subsidize cooperative research and personnel exchange programs every year.

Additionally, National Taipei University of Technology President Wang Hsi-fu (王錫福) inked an agreement with Czech Technical University to jointly invest in research in semiconductors, sustainable energy, smart cities, the Internet of Things, and information security monitoring.