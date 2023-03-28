Tony Leung wins Golden Lion lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tony Leung (梁朝偉), the Hong Kong born actor famous for his portrayal of a mute anti-government photographer in the first Taiwanese film to depict the country’s over 30 year period of martial law, will be the first actor of Chinese descent to win a Venice Film Festival Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award.

“I am overwhelmed and honored with the news. I hope to celebrate this award with all the filmmakers I have worked with. This award is a tribute to all of them as well,” Leung said, per the Hollywood Reporter. Leung is best known in Taiwan for his role in the 1989 Taiwanese film “A City of Sadness,” directed by Taiwan new wave cinema pioneer Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢).

The film premiered at the Venice festival 33 years ago and became the first Taiwanese and Chinese language film to take home the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion award. A digitally restored edition of “A City of Sadness” is currently being shown in nearly 60 theaters across Taiwan in celebration of the film’s success and legacy.

“A City of Sadness” depicts the violence and terror of the 228 Massacre in 1947, in which between 18,000 and 28,000 Taiwanese were killed by Kuomintang (KMT) forces, and the massive changes to life in Taiwan after Japan relinquished control.

Leung was recommended for the award by director Alberto Barbera, who said that he had ”achieved a unique profile as a pan-Asian and global star confirming his presence within ever-shifting screen cultures, deconstructing the traditional idea of male stardom and bringing compelling sensitivity to all his roles.”

Leung has also starred in several films by acclaimed Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai (王家衛), including “In the Mood for Love” and “Chungking Express.” He is one of two of this year's recipients of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award, the other being Liliana Cavani, a leading director of the New Italian Cinema movement.

Previous recipients of the award include Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Ann Hui (許鞍華), John Woo (吳宇森), and David Lynch.