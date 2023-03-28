JC Movers Expands Storage Facility With New Warehouse In Tampines

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 March 2023 - Leading professional movers in Singapore for fuss-free furniture removal and disposal as well as moving services, JC Movers, has announced its intentional step to meet and serve the growing need for storage and professional moving services through the signing of a second warehouse.





The moving company has just signed, on 21st March, a lease for a brand new warehouse facility at Tampines, making this their second storage facility. With this new addition, JC Movers aims to expand their storage capacity to meet the needs of their growing pool of customers as well as provide affordable options for offices, restaurants, and families who are looking for storage whilst their place undergoes renovation. A statement to their success, the existing warehouse at Balestier is currently full, making it significantly challenging for them to take in additional storage requests.





The new Tampines warehouse will not have any air conditioning as they run the risk of moisture and humidity build-up, leading to increased chance of moulds. This makes the warehouse ideal for storing more delicate items, such as furniture, musical instruments, books, artworks, photographs, and electrical equipment. To further boost the prevention of mould, JC Movers will also be offering additional preventive measures, such as mould prevention products, that can be opted on top of the storage service. The facility will also be secured 24/7 with weekly cleaning conducted by their team of movers to prevent unwanted pests.









Currently, at JC Movers, they offer residential and commercial moving services , storage services, and disposal services. For all new upcoming clients, the newly added storage facility in Tampines is fully ready for bookings and any new storage will be placed at the new warehouse. Additionally, they are also offering a promotional price of $550 to $800 for one lorry if an upfront payment of two or three months’ worth of storage fee is made, respectively.

Professional moving services are vital regardless of the type of move; house or office. Not only do they offer their clients with peace of mind as they handle every step of the move from packing to transportation, but they also offer reliability and safety as they will do the heavy lifting and are highly trained and experienced, ensuring the protection and safety of the items. JC Movers is one of Singapore’s leading residential and commercial mover company. With their resourceful, professional, and dedicated team, they guarantee convenience and clarity at every step of the moving process.





For more information on JC Movers and their extensive range of services, do visit them at https://www.jcmovers.com.sg/ or contact them at +65 9861 9916

