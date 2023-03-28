OctaFX sponsors exam fees for ‘Ideas Academy’ students

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 28 March 2023 - The international broker OctaFX has sponsored the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum exam fees for students in Malaysia under the tutelage of the Ideas Academy—a renowned institution, bend on proliferating and extending a high quality international school structure. Their straightforward mission is 'to unlock human potential when it matters most'.





Since OctaFX's mission statement is remarkably similar, it was only a matter of time before the fintech company would reach out to collaborate and support.



It is all the more gratifying that all the involved students were able to pass the exams past December. The graduation ceremony took place on 24 February 2023—with OctaFX being invited, as well.



The OctaFX webinar speaker and expert Gero Azrul held a motivational speech at the graduation, after which presents were given to the children. On this occasion, the broker made a charitable donation by providing new IT equipment to the teaching staff.



Ideas Academy's marketing executive, Ms. Simran, had this to say: "This is absolutely amazing for our school and, needless to say, for our students. We cannot thank OctaFX enough, and our entire team is excited about putting the much appreciated equipment to good use!"



The Kuala Lumpur-based Ideas Academy has been active in the field of improving and raising the standard of education since 2012. They specialise in working with underprivileged children, including those with refugee background.



The people driving Ideas Academy forward believe in 'Education for All'. It is their mission to ensure that every child between 12 and 18 years of age gains a strong secondary educational foundation. By safeguarding this, they encourage them to become confident, responsible, proactive, and compassionate adults. Ideas Academy is determined to be a force for high quality, affordable virtual education— combined with physical classes for students in Kuala Lumpur.



This has been the first joint initiative between OctaFX and Ideas Academy, but not the last—both entities are in the talks to continue and deepen their relationship for more projects to come.



About OctaFX

OctaFX is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

