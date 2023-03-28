Avery Dennison reaffirms its sustainability commitments with adoption of the Carbon Trust footprint solution

Supply chain transparency is critical to driving continuous improvement in environmental impact measurement and reporting for the labelling and packaging industry

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 March 2023 - Global materials science leader, Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), is transitioning to a bespoke carbon footprint tool created in collaboration with the Carbon Trust to continue its drive towards transparency and continuous improvement in environmental impact measurement and reporting on its products.The Carbon Trust will present information and insights with the use of verified primary data from Avery Dennison's suppliers and operations to accurately measure the impact of current and future products. It will also enable Avery Dennison to advance efforts in meeting its 2030 sustainability goals and provide more certainty for guidance on customer product selections and new product development.The Carbon Trust is intended to provide information on the carbon and water footprint specific to Avery Dennison's label products. With key learnings and takeaways from the tool's initial implementation, it will progressively broaden its data with additional product information availability."As a company, we've monitored and assessed the sustainability of our products for the past 10 years, and this is another important step forward in our goal to provide the most accurate information to our customers," says Claudia Mariconda, Global Director Sustainability, Materials Group, Avery Dennison. "By implementing the Carbon Trust tool, we facilitate further transparency and offer customers a more trustworthy assessment of our label products' impacts."The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy driven by the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonized future. It has been pioneering decarbonization for more than 20 years for businesses, governments, and organisations around the world. Drawing on a network of over 300 experts internationally, the Carbon Trust guides organizations through their journey to Net Zero.Hashtag: #AveryDennison

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labelling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labelling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance. The company serves an array of industries worldwide, including home and personal care, apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2022 were $9.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

