Massive protests, strike erupt in Israel over court reforms

An Israeli protester against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system lies on the road covered in a fak... An Israeli protester against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system lies on the road covered in a fake blood-splattered sheet with signs reading "I am the first to be murdered" in a display against threats of political violence in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)