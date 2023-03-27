Top Bespoke Tailors in Hong Kong for Your Perfect Fit

List Of Top Bespoke Tailors In Hong Kong – Reviewed

Bespoke tailoring is a customised way of making clothing that is made to fit the individual wearer’s unique body shape and style preferences. Unlike ready-to-wear clothing, which is mass-produced and available in standard sizes, bespoke tailoring involves a one-on-one consultation with a tailor who takes measurements and makes a custom pattern for each garment.

Bespoke tailors typically offer a wide range of personalised options, like choice of fabric, style, buttons and other details. The end result is a high-quality, perfectly-fitted garment that is unique to the owner.

Bespoke tailoring is often associated with high-end fashion and luxury brands, but there are also many independent tailors who offer bespoke services at more affordable prices. Bespoke tailoring can be used for a variety of clothing items, including suits, shirts, trousers and jackets.

Hong Kong is known for its thriving fashion industry, and bespoke tailoring is one of its specialties. The city has a long tradition of bespoke tailoring, and some of the best tailors in the world call Hong Kong home. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best bespoke tailors in Hong Kong.

Manning Company

Manning Company is a bespoke tailoring company with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Manning company has been listed at the top of the rank because of their high quality bespoke tailor suits specially the shirts and tuxedos and 130+ 5.0 stars on Google Reviews. They are leading organizers of Trunk Shows across the globe. ManningCompany is based in Hong Kong, but having a global presence, serving clients in over 60 countries around the world. The founder and master tailor, Mr. Patrick has a passion for creating unique and personalized suits that perfectly fit his client’s style and body type.

Manning Company has its commitment of using only the highest quality materials and fabrics. Mr. Patrick personally selects each fabric from the world’s finest mills and offers a wide variety of fabrics including wool, silk, cashmere and linen. In addition to traditional suiting fabrics, Manning Company also offers unique and specialized fabrics such as Scottish tweed, Holland & Sherry and Loro Piana.

It offers a wide range of services, including custom-made suits, shirts, trousers, blazers and coats. Clients can choose from a wide range of styles and design options, including lapel styles, button placements, pocket types, and other customizations. Each suit is individually crafted to fit the client’s unique body measurements, ensuring a perfect fit that is both comfortable and stylish.

Why You Should Consider Manning Company:

Offers bespoke tailoring services for both men and women, including suits, shirts, dresses, and coats

Provides personalized consultation to ensure that each garment is tailored to the customer’s unique style and body shape

Offers a wide range of fabrics, including wool, silk, cashmere, and cotton

Has a team of skilled craftsmen who are experts in creating perfectly fitted garments

Offers customization options, including personalized monograms and custom linings

Has a showroom in the heart of Hong Kong’s business district, making it convenient for busy professionals to visit

Provides online ordering and shipping services for customers who are unable to visit the showroom in person

Offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that each customer is completely satisfied with their bespoke garment.

In addition to bespoke tailoring services, Manning Company also offers a range of accessories to complement the bespoke suits. These include ties, pocket squares, cufflinks, belts and shoes. The company has a team of experienced stylists who can help clients choose the perfect accessories to match their bespoke suit and complete their look.

Ascot Chang

Ascot Chang is a luxury clothing brand that specializes in bespoke and made-to-measure menswear. The company was founded in 1953 by Ascot Chang, who began his career as a tailor in Shanghai, China. Today, Ascot Chang is one of the most respected names in men’s fashion, with boutiques in Hong Kong, New York and Beijing. Ascot Chang is known for its attention to detail and its use of the finest fabrics. The company offers a wide range of fabrics, from wool and silk to cashmere and vicuna.

Ascot Chang’s reputation is built on the company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The brand offers a wide range of bespoke and made-to-measure clothing, including suits, jackets, trousers, shirts and accessories. Each garment is crafted by hand, using the finest fabrics and materials and is tailored to the individual client’s measurements and specifications.

Bespoke and made-to-measure clothing, Ascot Chang also offers a ready-to-wear collection, featuring classic menswear pieces with a modern twist. The brand’s ready-to-wear collection includes suits, jackets, trousers and shirts, all crafted with the same attention to detail and quality as its bespoke and made-to-measure offerings.

Why You Should Consider Ascot Change:

Founded in 1953

Known for attention to detail and use of finest fabrics

Offers wide range of fabrics, from wool and silk to cashmere and vicuna

Provides bespoke tailoring services for both men and women

Has stores in Hong Kong, New York, and London

Ascot Chang’s commitment to quality has earned the brand a loyal following of customers, including many high-profile figures in the worlds of business, politics, and entertainment. The brand’s Hong Kong flagship store is a popular destination for international travelers and fashion enthusiasts, who come to experience the brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship and personalized service. Their Instagram is mainly active for those have interest in them.

Sam’s Tailor

Sam’s Tailor is a famous tailor shop located in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Founded in 1957, Sam’s Tailor has been providing bespoke tailoring services to customers for over six decades. The shop is well-known for its high-quality craftsmanship, attention to detail and excellent customer service.

Sam’s Tailor offers a wide range of tailoring services, including bespoke suits, shirts, trousers and jackets for both men and women. The shop uses only the finest fabrics and materials sourced from around the world, including Italy and England. Customers can choose from a wide range of fabrics, colors and patterns to create their unique and personalized garments.

Sam’s Tailor also provides alteration services to ensure that every garment fits perfectly. The shop has a team of experienced tailors who are skilled in making alterations to any type of garment, whether it’s a suit, shirt or dress.

What sets Sam’s Tailor apart from other tailors in Hong Kong is its exceptional customer service. The shop’s staff is friendly, knowledgeable and always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that customers are satisfied with their purchases. Customers can expect a personalized experience at Sam’s Tailor, from the initial consultation to the final fitting.

Over the years, Sam’s Tailor has earned a reputation as one of the best tailors in Hong Kong, and has served many high-profile clients, including celebrities, politicians, and business leaders from around the world. The shop has been featured in numerous publications and has won several awards for its outstanding tailoring services.

Why You Should Consider Sam’s Tailor:

Offers bespoke tailoring services for men and women, including suits, shirts, blouses, and dresses

Provides personalized consultation to ensure that each garment is tailored to the customer’s unique style and body shape

Offers a wide range of fabrics, including wool, silk, cashmere, and cotton

Has been featured in various international publications, including Forbes and The New York Times

Offers customization options, including personalized monograms and custom linings

Has a showroom in the heart of Hong Kong’s shopping district, making it convenient for tourists and locals alike

Provides online ordering and shipping services for customers who are unable to visit the showroom in person.

Raja Fashions

Raja Fashions is a bespoke tailor that has been operating in Hong Kong since 1957. The company was founded by Mr. Raja Daswani, who learned the art of tailoring from his father in India. Raja Fashions has since become one of the most well-known and respected bespoke tailors in Hong Kong, offering high-quality suits, shirts and other bespoke clothing to clients from around the world.

Raja Fashions offers a range of bespoke tailoring services, including custom suits, shirts, trousers and jackets. Their skilled tailors use only the finest materials and pay close attention to detail to create unique and personalized pieces for each client. They also offer a variety of customization options such as different collar styles, button types, and pocket designs.

Raja Fashions also offers made-to-measure and ready-to-wear clothing for those who want high-quality clothing without the personalized touches of bespoke tailoring. They also offer a range of accessories, including ties, cufflinks and pocket squares, to complement their clothing.

Why You Should Consider Raja Fashions:

Providing high-quality tailoring services for over 50 years

Known for attention to detail and use of finest fabrics

Offers wide range of fabrics, from wool and silk to cashmere and vicuna

Provides bespoke tailoring services for both men and women

Offers customization options, including personalized monograms and custom linings

Has stores in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and New York

One of the unique features of Raja Fashions is their online ordering system, which allows clients to order bespoke clothing from anywhere in the world. The system allows clients to enter their measurements and customization preferences, and then Raja Fashion’s tailors create the piece and ship it directly to the client.

WW Chan & Sons

WW Chan & Sons is a family-owned business that has been providing bespoke tailoring services since 1952. The company is known for its attention to detail and its use of the finest fabrics. WW Chan & Sons offers a wide range of fabrics, from wool and silk to cashmere and vicuna. The company also offers a range of customization options, including personalized monograms and custom linings.

They Offers bespoke tailoring services for men and women, including suits, shirts, blouses, and dresses in Hong Kong region, they have a showroom in the heart of Hong Kong’s business district, making it convenient for busy professionals to visit them.

Why You Should Consider WW Chan & Sons:

Offers a wide range of fabrics, including high-quality wool, silk, cashmere, and linen

Has a team of skilled craftsmen who are experts in creating perfectly fitted garments

Has served numerous high-profile clients, including politicians and business leaders

Has been featured in various international publications, including The New York Times and GQ

Offers customization options, including personalized monograms and custom linings

Provides online ordering and shipping services for customers who are unable to visit the showroom in person.

Summing Up

Hong Kong has a reputation for being a hub for bespoke tailoring. Among the top bespoke tailors in Hong Kong are Manning Company, Ascot Chang, Sam’s Tailor, Raja Fashions, and WW Chan & Sons. These tailors offer a range of services, including custom suits, shirts, and other tailored garments. They use high-quality materials and have skilled tailors who can create a unique and personalized look for their clients. However, it’s important to do your research and choose a tailor that fits your specific needs and budget. Each tailor has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it’s essential to read reviews, check out their portfolio, and book a consultation before making a final decision. Ultimately, a bespoke suit can be a valuable investment in your wardrobe, providing a timeless and classic look that will last for years to come.