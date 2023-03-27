Alexa
Free admission to Taiwan’s forest areas for children under 12 during upcoming holiday

Free admission for kids extends to rides on Wulai Trolley, Bong Bong Train

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/27 19:56
(Forestry Bureau photo)

(Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau said in a press release on Thursday (March 23) that it will offer children under the age of 12 free admission to 14 national forest recreation areas during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday (April 1-5), which includes Children's Day (April 4).

The forest recreation areas that offer free admission to eligible children during the upcoming holiday include Taipingshan, Neidong, Manyueyuan, Dongyanshan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Tengjhih, Kenting, Shuangliu, Jhihben, Chihnan, and Fuyuan.

The free admission for kids also extends to rides on the Wulai Trolley in New Taipei's Wulai District and the Bong Bong Train in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan County. The bureau said children must be accompanied by an adult on these rides for safety.

For more information about national forest recreation areas in Taiwan and their nature trails, refer to the Taiwan Forest Recreation website.

(Forestry Bureau photos)
