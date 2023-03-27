Alexa
North Taiwan university combs through campus following anonymous bomb threat

Presidential Office receives message claiming 5 bombs planted at National Tsing Hua University

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/27 19:34
(National Tsing Hua University photo)

(National Tsing Hua University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the Presidential Office of National Tsing Hua University received an anonymous message on Monday (March 27) claiming bombs had been planted on its campus, it launched a search that found no signs of abnormality.

Liberty Times reported that the Presidential Office received an anonymous message on its website that five remote-controlled bombs had been hidden in a men’s restroom and other unidentified places at the university.

The sender wrote that the bombs would be detonated at 5 p.m.

At 5:50 p.m., National Tsing Hua University announced on social media that after it received the threat at 2 p.m., it formed a command center headed by its president and worked with the Hsinchu City Police Bureau to conduct a campus-wide search. As of 5:30 p.m., with the help of police officers, the school had searched through all public buildings, restaurants, dormitories, and sports facilities without finding anything unusual.

The school thanked the Hsinchu City Police Bureau for implementing the search within a short period of time. The police are still investigating the anonymous sender.
